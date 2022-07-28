Video
Country has enough money to meet import cost: Kaikaus

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Principal Secretary Ahmad Kaikaus on Wednesday said Bangladesh has enough money to meet import expenses for more than five months.
He also said where the world is struggling with the present situation, the government is making some advance preparations. Discussions with the IMF have been held for that purpose. But the news of bail out in the media is very unfortunate.
The Principal Secretary said these while talking to media on current affairs at the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Wednesday afternoon.
Ahmad Kaikaus said, "It is generally said that if there is a 3-month import cost, then the economy is strong. We have import expenses for more than 5 months."
"Earlier it was said whether there is a capacity of importing food for 3 months or not. Now we are not only counting food imports, we are counting our total import expenses as well. As it turns out, we have capacity of import expenses for more than 5 months. So we have no risk," he added.
About the official request for a loan of 4.5 billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kaikaus said, "IMF has recently made mission here and talked to our Finance Minister. This is a routine matter and happens every year."
"Talks are made with JICA, ADB, World Bank (WB) and the IMF as well. There was a discussion about what facilities we can take," the Principal Secretary added.


