Enam medical offers infertility treatment at low cost

A major breakthrough has been made possible by Enam IVF and Infertility Center at Savar, Dhaka for the treatment of childless couples.

A full-fledged IVF (In Vitro Fertility) and Infertility Centre has been established recently at Enam Medical College and Hospital under the supervision of some of the veteran IVF and Infertility specialists and embryologists of the country for the treatment of IVF, IUI, ICSI, Tesa/Pesa, FET, and PRP.

A police officers-couple, Sub Inspector Muraduzzaman and his wife Sub Inspector Farzana, both posted at Savar, have come out as a successful couple with their newborn daughter Fatima.

Farzana was under treatment of Dr Sumaiya Bari Sumi at Enam IFT and Infertility Center.

For the last almost 12 years, this couple had undergone prolonged treatment at home and abroad including at the Infertility Center in Chennai (India). On 12 July 2022, they were blessed with a girl baby at Enam IFT. They have sought prayer from all and wished success to Enam IFT and Infertility Center.

