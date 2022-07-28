Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Day
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Month
01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
Year
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:42 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Advance Search
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Print Edition
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Countryside
Feature
Women's Own
Book Review
Literature
Life & Style
Observer TeCH
Law & Justice
Health & Nutrition
Young Observer
National
Politics
Crime & Court
Budget
International
Business
Don't miss
Sports
Countryside
Education
Health
Live Archive
Front Page
Back Page
City News
Editorial
Op-Ed
Foreign News
Business
Sports
News
Countryside
Eid Magazine
Magazine 2019
Magazine 2017
Magazine 2016
Magazine 2015
Visual
● National
● Budget
● International
● Business
● Don't miss
● Sports
● Countryside
● Education
● Health
● Live Archive
PRINT EDITION
● Front Page
● Back Page
● City News
● Editorial
● Op-Ed
● Foreign News
● Business
● Sports
● News
● Countryside
FEATURE
● Women's Own
● Book Review
● Literature
● Life & Style
● Observer TeCH
● Law & Justice
● Health & Nutrition
● Young Observer
Home
City News
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar
Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Count : 171
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar distributes weapons training certificate to a guard of CU Security Department on Wednesday. photo: observer
« Previous
Next »
You Might Also Like
Enam medical offers infertility treatment at low cost
Chittagong University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar
Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University of Engineering and Technology
UBI Professor Catrina Moura calls on DU VC
Int’l standard medical edn system is on the anvil
Death anniv
Fake DB police man held in Rangpur
Director General of Border Guard Bangladesh Major Gen Shakil Ahmed
Latest News
24 technical training centers to go into operation Thursday
Brazilian footballer Neymar faces fraud trial in Barcelona
JICA to continue financial, technology support for power and energy sector
DB quizzes Hero Alom for controversial video content
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
Youth beaten to death in Bogura on theft suspicion
Ban on motorcycles on highways proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
BNP's demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader
Ex-WASA official jailed for 4 years in graft case
Most Read News
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, rattles Manila
Bangladesh's current population 16.51cr, women higher than men
Rajapaksa permitted to stay in Singapore for 14-day more
Russia to pull out of International Space Station after 2024
MSP: A commitment for sustainable ocean use
Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight
1st Russian train reaches Kaliningrad
South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an ‘apartheid state’
Ex-OC Pradeep jailed for 20 yrs, wife 21 yrs in graft case
Congress Party members of parliament shout slogans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail:
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[email protected]
,
[ABOUT US]
[CONTACT US]
[AD RATE]
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft