UBI Professor Catrina Moura calls on DU VC

Professor Dr Catrina Moura of the University of Beira Interior (UBI), Portugal called on Dhaka University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday at the latter's office of the university.

Chairman of DU International Relations Department Professor Muhammad Ruhul Amin and Director of DU Public Relations Office Mahmood Alam were present on this occasion, said a press release.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interests especially regarding joint collaborative academic and research programs as well as exchange of teachers between the University of Dhaka and University of Beira Interior.

They stressed the need for further strengthening academic collaborations between the two universities. They also discussed the possibilities of exchanging students for a short period between these two universities.

Dr Akhtaruzzaman thanked Dr Catrina Moura for her visit to and keen interest in strengthening joint academic and research collaborations with DU.

Earlier Professor Catrina Moura delivered two lectures at a conference on 'Design, territory and citizenship: The discursive experience of digital fluidity in a world of obstacles, walls and borders' and 'Designing the other as a feeding mechanism of global-localized tensions: Appreciation, appropriation, otherisms and how inclusivity informs sustainability'. -BSS









