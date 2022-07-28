Int’l standard medical edn system is on the anvil

The government has taken up a series of measures to make the country's medical education more modern and time-befitting and of international standard.

As a part of it, according to an official document, much importance is being given to higher investment and higher training in medical education.

The document mentioned that confronting all the challenges to achieve the targets the government will give priority to activities such as bringing all the Post- Graduate Medical Education degrees under one platform and modernisation of examination system.

It will also maintain continuous training of the teachers, giving more emphasis on research by the medical education teachers and developing the quality of education in non-government sector.

The government is implementing various development activities in health, nutrition and population sector according to the Perspective Plan, National Health Policy and 8th Five Year Plan.

The government is continuously trying to ensure quality service at non-government medical colleges, medical education and training institutions, to keep the education expenses within the reach of the population, to modernise of nursing education and to keep it updated according to the need of the country.

For the development of nursing college, as per the document, the government will complete Dhaka Nursing College accreditation.

The activities are going on to establish a medical university in every division and transforming the Nursing Institute into a Nursing College.

For the development of medical education, steps have been taken to establish simulation lab in eight medical colleges.

In order to form a base for fundamental and action research in the medical science sector in the country and to use this knowledge in health service, health education, public health, microbiology, pathology and disease control sector, the government has created an 'Integrated Health-Science Research and Development Fund' of Tk. 100 crore.

To use this fund properly 'Integrated Health-Science Research and Development Fund Use Guidelines 2020' has been prepared and according to this guideline a national level committee has been formed.

In the FY2021-22, a total of 23 researchers/research institutions have been selected for starting their research works.

The government has taken up various priority-based activities for the development of mother and child health under the 4th sector programme.

This includes the training of the doctors on maternity health care services, the training of the field-level workers on 'community-based skilled birth attendant', providing integrated service for the pregnant women, the expansion of the 'Mother Health Voucher Scheme', the early detection of cervical and breast cancer.

The government has introduced a three-year Midwifery Course and created 3,000 Midwife posts. Recruitment against the newly created posts is going on. 'The Development of Child and Mother Health and Health Management System' project is being implemented.

Now the Comprehensive Emergency Obstetric Care Service is being provided in all medical college hospitals of the country, in 59 Zilla hospitals, in 132 Upazila Health Complexes throughout the country, and in the rest of the Upazila Health Complexes the "Basic Emergency Obstetrics Service' is also available. -UNB











