Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:41 AM
Letter To the Editor

Healthy political environment is important

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Dear Sir
Today politics has become a tool for making money and exercising power. However, there was a time when politics was aimed at patriotism, honesty, compassion, and selflessness. Politics was designed to protect the welfare of people.

Many politicians make money in a variety of illegal ways. Students also join politics for the same reasons. We need young people having good intentions to help guide the future in our politics.

 Involvement of less-educated young politicians  cannot contribute to politics. Our educated young generation needs to start get themselves more involved in politics in order to create a healthy political environment in our country.

It is the responsibility of senior politicians to encourage their juniors to enter politics for the sake of public good. The increase in good people joining politics will make a big impact on how our government functions.

Lamia Priota
Jatrabari, Dhaka



