

Loneliness, students’ modern epidemic



The educational system will lose faith in students until we can assure that they regularly participate in a range of sports and cultural activities from elementary school to college level in our curriculum. Sports, maintaining a healthy body, and engaging in cultural activities will stimulate their intellect.



We should think about how close we can introduce our children to nature, especially in urban environments, and watch to see whether they are developing relationships with rivers, flowers, and birds for their intellectual development as well as their physical and emotional wellbeing.



Humans must communicate their feelings to one another. Unity in human relationships is crucial for maintaining physiological functions, developing skills, and maintaining a healthy immune system. When someone feels lonely and melancholy, many worries arise and take root in their minds, distracting them.



When one looks at any students, one notices they are lifeless. Nobody at home is particularly interested in conversing with anyone. Previously, it was observed that the elderly who had retired had a problem with loneliness. However, we are now all alone in the family. Everyone in the family is occupied in this manner. There is no one with whom to speak. Sitting next to each other, everyone is focused on the small/big screen, not paying attention to anyone's words.



Although the body is close to each other, the mind stays at a distance. When our children talk, we must listen very carefully and respond enthusiastically. If not, their emotions of loneliness will make it impossible for them to face even minor adversity, which will lead to the suicides that are happening in our society now for unimportant reasons.



Today, this feeling of isolation and loneliness significantly hinders our students' ability to focus on their studies. Students frequently lack interest in activities but are oblivious to why because they are lonely. The loneliness in Corona's later life is even greater than before.



The majority of college students live independently away from their families. He must constantly work to adjust to the new surroundings, school, curriculum, and way of life because he is without guardians. To keep up with this rhythm of life, the majority of the students must strain.



When one is with the family, there is an opportunity to take care of oneself, but when one is forced to stay alone in the mess/hall, unhealthy food and a hedonistic lifestyle slowly make them ill. Because they have no guardian to watch them, they have no control over social media, disrupting their sleep cycle. Perhaps they go to bed at 2/3 o'clock at night, and when they wake up, they don't feel well. The body and brain need deep sleep to stay calm, but their patience and concentration deteriorate when people don't get enough sleep.



Students are becoming physically and mentally weak in all aspects. They fail to take any slight personal or family pressure in this situation. Having no relationship to express someone in frustration exacerbates their distress and causes them to become more depressed. The absence of social communication further increases the amount of this stress.



Sports and physical exercise are beneficial for health, and conscious social communication is helpful for the mind. Family members' empathy, compassion, and kindness are essential for our children to pay attention to their studies.



When we meet someone, we can break the circle of loneliness by asking for greetings with a smile. Living a messy life, addiction to online social media is making most of our students lonely. This loneliness is, therefore, the leading cause of student suicide. In our country, as in all countries of the world, the suicide rate of students is constantly increasing.



Every year, over 700,000 people commit suicide, and many more people attempt suicide. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among people aged 15 to 19. Low- and middle-income countries account for 77% of global suicides. Pesticide ingestion, hanging, and firearms are among the most common methods of suicide worldwide.



In Bangladesh, similar conclusions have already been published. Previous studies in Bangladesh indicated that people under 30 made up about 61 percent of all suicide cases. A series of cases are reported in which victims committed suicide after posting or live streaming their thoughts and feelings on Facebook; it is discovered that most of the victims in this case series were teenagers and young adults.



The students of today are the future of this country. Theu are the academics, doctors, farmers, lawyers, scientists, engineers, and other vital roles that will advance the nation. With their physical and intellectual qualifications, they will be capable of assisting the country in moving toward prosperity.



Therefore, each student needs to have a goal to keep them motivated and alive and to work persistently toward that goal; one needs to be physically healthy and mentally sound. It is essential to keep them involved in sports and culture regularly; it is also crucial to have a healthy relationship with family, relatives, and friends not influenced by online social media.

The writer isan associate professor, Department of Physics, Faculty of Science,Jagannath University











