

Discipline in our roads and transport sector a must



Therefore, the United Nations General Assembly (A/RES/74/299) has set a target for significantly reducing road accidents and deaths by 2030. However, road accidents are not decreasing in developed and developing countries, including Bangladesh.



Scholars argue that Bangladesh lacks a proper data storage system which is challenging for social science researchers to find accurate data for analysis. However, in Bangladesh, about 12,000 people are killed in road accidents each year, and 35,000 or more are seriously injured, which is alarming.



Due to rapid urbanization, immigration and economic activity, Dhaka(the capital of Bangladesh) has been a densely populated city with heavy traffic congestion. This affects the residents' quality of life in the country's largest metropolitan area.



With approximately 250,000 vehicles in Bangladesh (most of them are not compliant to carry passengers) and the country's population and infrastructure, congestion wastes fuel and time and makes commuting difficult.



This renders existing public transport ineffective, adding unsafe noise and air pollution levels. It is found in the investigation that most cities in Bangladesh, including the major cities such as Dhaka and its surrounding towns, Chittagong, Sylhet, Khulna, and Rajshahi, are highly polluted with noise and smoking. Consequently, those cities' citizens are stressed, leading to medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, etc.



Consecutive governments of Bangladesh and public-transport agencies have drafted policies, adopted projects, and implemented programs to address the problem.



Recent research investigation indicates that an international report jointly prepared by the European Union (EU), the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and the WHO - the report reveals that although the number of vehicle users in Bangladesh is comparatively low, the country has the highest number of accidents in the world.



Public unrest has been increasing daily, and demanding safer roads often occur unexpectedly as the authorities and the police highway department prove unable to bring order to the road transport system. As a result, alternative means of public transport have been adopted, and many are still in operation; however, the source of all the problems is said to be untrained drivers and inadequate maintenance of highways.



Most accidents are caused by over speed, alcohol, not wearing a motorcycle helmet, seatbelts, child restraint, sporadic driving, unsafe road infrastructure, unsafe vehicles, inadequate post-accident care, inadequate ambulance care, and inadequate traffic law enforcement and corruption among the law enforcement agencies etc.



My further research suggests whether the government intends to enact more pro-citizen legislation, but the transport owners and trade unions are bitterly hostile, which often hinders the actual process of rad safety regulation.



Also, ferry and ship accidents are common in Bangladesh, and still, many people face brutal deaths in regular ferry accidents in Bangladesh. Finally, although public investment in Bangladesh Railways has increased over the years, there has been no improvement in rail services, and the company continues to be at a loss. For example, in FY 2018-19, the total loss of the Bangladesh Rail Sector was BDTK1,738.37 crore.



Troubled by cluttered compartments, dirty toilets, long delays, unfriendly access to stations and platforms, ticket problems and lack of security, the services offered by BR leave much to be desired. At the same time, there have been several fatal accidents and derailments due to poor maintenance of lines and bogies. Moreover, the research suggests that the Bangladesh Government lacks visionary reformation policies for developing the Bangladesh Rail sector in the 21st century.



The Government of Bangladesh should set a substantial target of zero trauma in the transport network by 2030. In addition, the national government needs to be politically committed to improving road safety and reducing loss of life and serious injuries through a range of short- and long-term initiatives governed by national transport legislation, international law, and guidelines.



Most importantly, the Bangladesh government must follow the Vision Zero Slogan/Dogma, a multi-national road traffic safety project aiming to achieve a highway system with no road traffic-related fatalities or serious injuries. Vision Zero was introduced in 1995. Over the past 26 years, it has been adopted in various countries, e.g., Sweden, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, the first five to fully embrace the concept.



However, the countermeasures implemented in Vision Zero continue to be education, enforcement, and engineering, which have been implemented since the 1930s. Furthermore, the idea of Vision Zero is based on an underlying ethical principle that suggests that it can never be morally acceptable that people are killed or seriously injured while travelling within the road transport system.However, although the Bangladesh Government is yet to take some decisive steps to regulate the transport sector adequately, it is also imperative that the public/citizen of the state must be aware of road safety.

The writer is an Australian academic



















