

Volatile kitchen market weighs heavy on commoners



Majority of people in our country have limited income. The condition of most of the jobbers and other professionals is like living from day to day. All these working people are not able to keep up with the expenditure due to the increase in the price of goods. People are already in the danger of Corona and are suffering from various problems; on top of that, the unbridled increase in the price of medicine, the increase in the price of goods has become a sore spot.



Not only the low-income people, but also the middle and lower middle classes have experienced extreme depression in their lives. A number of bribe takers and black money owners have a different story. When people have to struggle to survive with a limited income, if the price of daily necessities increases several times for no reason, then the misery of people becomes truly indescribable. However, many blame the increase in commodity prices in the international market and the Russia-Ukraine war. But the real reality is that in our country if for any reason the price of a thing increases once it does not decrease again, which is sad.



In the last few years, the prices of various types of food items, fuel oil and daily essential products have increased at an alarming rate up to three times in some cases. Compared to that, people's income has increased very little. As a result, many are trying to survive by borrowing or exhausting past savings.



Meanwhile, the difference in product prices in the wholesale and retail markets is significant. When the price of daily necessities is low in the international market, why does it increase suddenly in Bangladesh? Unplanned imports increase prices. Basically, the price goes up for loot. Concerned circles say that some people are making profits through special syndicates.



As a result, a larger population has to bear the brunt of the disaster. In such a situation, long queues were seen in front of trucks in various districts for TCB's fair price consumer goods. The middle class and lower-middle class are also seen in these lines.



As the prices of daily necessities are increasing, people from different classes and professions are standing in line at this TCB to get products at low prices.



Due to rising commodity prices, the middle class is also joining the line with the lower class. Many of them are hiding their faces when they see the media cameras They complain that they are standing in line for TCB products as they are unable to match their income with the rising prices of daily necessities. Basically, the cost of living in Bangladesh is increasing Corona has increased poverty and unemployment Per capita income is increasing again.



According to data from Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), the cost of living increased by 6.88 percent in 2020. It increased by 6.50 percent in 2019 and 6 percent in 2018. The cost of living in Dhaka has increased the most during this period. They believe that the rate of increase in the cost of living this year has exceeded all previous estimates



Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) says that it took 292 taka to buy goods and services in March this year, which was 277 taka in March last year. That is to spend 15 taka more. As a percentage it is about five and a half percent more.



According to the data, the per capita income of the people of Bangladesh has increased to two thousand 554 dollars On the other hand, the latest study by BRAC University and PPRC said that 3 crore 24 million people have become poor again Last March this number was 2 crore 45 lakh 79 lakh people have become poor in the last six months Economist in this context.



In Bangladesh every year this price hike competition starts mainly around onion, edible oil, fuel oil or gas-electricity. This time, life-saving medicine has been added to it. .



However these oil imports are controlled by five institutions and to increase the price of fuel oil, it is said to coordinate with the international market. Analysts say that syndicates and wrong policies of the government are working here BPC does not reduce here if the price of fuel oil falls in the international market.



However if it increases, it increases In the last one year, BPC has made a profit of 5000 crore taka.



On the other hand, because the businessmen are powerful, their syndicates cannot be broken. Many of them are now members of parliament, ministers .



As a result; they decide which goes in favor of the businessmen instead of in favor of common people The 14 market monitoring teams of the Ministry of Commerce, the Directorate of Consumer Rights, and the Competition Commission are of no avail.



In reality there is no competitive market There is a syndicate It has been found that a large part of the transport owners are ministers, former ministers, members of parliament or influential government officials They are doing business of anonymous transport.



In such a reality, I think the goodwill of the concerned authorities is more important to break the cycle of syndicates and take effective measures to control commodity prices. It is our expectation that the relevant officials of the government will come forward to curb the rise in the current price of goods and prevent the terrible disaster of increasing the price of medicines.

The writer is a columnist and former public relations officer, BUFT.











