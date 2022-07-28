Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two electrocuted in Madaripur, Khulna

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Our Correspondents

Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Madaripur and Khulna, in two days.
SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A woman was electrocuted in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday      afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Asma Begum, 40, daughter of Hukum Ali Bhuiyan, a resident of Beparikandi Village in the upazila.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station Miraz Hossain said Asma came in contact with an electric wire while opening the fridge in the house in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Asma and rushed her to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead, the OC added.
KOYRA, KHULNA: A man was electrocuted in Koyra Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Ashraful Sana, 35, son of Nesaruddin Sana of Kheona Village. He was a member of Ghurnijhar Pro-Cyclone Unit No. 8 of Amadi Union in the    upazila.  
Local and the deceased's family sources said Ashraful and his father left their house to drain the water in their fishing enclosure at around 5:30am on Monday.
Ashraful came in contact with live electricity there, which left him critically injured.
He was immediately rescued and taken to Koyra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies after ceiling fan falls on head in Sirajganj
Two electrocuted in Madaripur, Khulna
The 52nd birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy
5 get life term in rape, murder cases
Tree fair launched in Madaripur
Load-shedding cripples normal life in Rangamati
A team of trainees from Bangladesh Air Force visited Bangladesh Sweden Polytechnic Institute
Four men murdered, four others injured in five districts


Latest News
24 technical training centers to go into operation Thursday
Brazilian footballer Neymar faces fraud trial in Barcelona
JICA to continue financial, technology support for power and energy sector
DB quizzes Hero Alom for controversial video content
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
Youth beaten to death in Bogura on theft suspicion
Ban on motorcycles on highways proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
BNP's demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader
Ex-WASA official jailed for 4 years in graft case
Most Read News
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, rattles Manila
Bangladesh's current population 16.51cr, women higher than men
Rajapaksa permitted to stay in Singapore for 14-day more
Russia to pull out of International Space Station after 2024
MSP: A commitment for sustainable ocean use
Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight
1st Russian train reaches Kaliningrad
South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an ‘apartheid state’
Ex-OC Pradeep jailed for 20 yrs, wife 21 yrs in graft case
Congress Party members of parliament shout slogans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft