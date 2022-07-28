Two electrocuted in Madaripur, Khulna

Two people have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Madaripur and Khulna, in two days.

SHIBCHAR, MADARIPUR: A woman was electrocuted in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Asma Begum, 40, daughter of Hukum Ali Bhuiyan, a resident of Beparikandi Village in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shibchar Police Station Miraz Hossain said Asma came in contact with an electric wire while opening the fridge in the house in the afternoon, which left her critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued Asma and rushed her to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead, the OC added.

KOYRA, KHULNA: A man was electrocuted in Koyra Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Sana, 35, son of Nesaruddin Sana of Kheona Village. He was a member of Ghurnijhar Pro-Cyclone Unit No. 8 of Amadi Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Ashraful and his father left their house to drain the water in their fishing enclosure at around 5:30am on Monday.

Ashraful came in contact with live electricity there, which left him critically injured.

He was immediately rescued and taken to Koyra Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.











