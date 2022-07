The 52nd birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy











The 52nd birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was celebrated on Wednesday across the country. To mark the day, different programmes were organized in Bonpara Municipality under Baraigram Upazila of Natore. The photo shows Mayor of Bonpara Municipality KM Zakir Hossain distributing food items to orphan children. photo: observer