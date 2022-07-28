5 get life term in rape, murder cases

Separate courts in three days sentenced five people to life-term of imprisonment in three different rape and murder cases in two districts- Cox's Bazar and Habiganj.

TEKNAF, COX'BAZAR: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced three people to life-term in jail for raping a child in Teknaf Upazila in 2003.

Cox's Bazar Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-3 Judge Md Abdur Rahim passed the order at around 1pm.

The convicts are Nurul Alam, Helal Uddin and Momotaj Mia. All of them are residents of Leda area in the upazila.

Nur Mohammad, another accused in the case, was acquitted as he had died before the trial.

The court also fined the three convicts Tk 1 lakh each, and in default, they have to suffer six more months in jail.

Ekramul Haque, public prosecutor of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, the convicts raped a child at a secluded place of a hill on April 5 in 2003 when she was returning home after collecting firewood from the hill.

Later on, a case was filed by the victim's father with Teknaf Police Station (PS) accusing four people.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon.

HABIGANJ: Separate courts in the district in two days sentenced two men to life-term of imprisonment in two cases.

A court in the district on Monday convicted a person and awarded him life-term imprisonment for killing his wife in 1998.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Nasim Reza handed down the verdict.

The convicted person is Hazrat Ali, 55, son of late Sikander Ali, a resident of Swajangram Village in Lakhai Upazila of the district.

According to the prosecution, Hazrat Ali married Sakina Begum of the same village in 1982.

However, Hazrat Ali killed his wife on August 5 in 1998 following a quarrel in between them.

Later on, Md Kutub Ali, brother of the deceased, lodged a murder case with Lakhai PS.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet against Hazrat Ali to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Monday after examining the case records and witnesses.

On the other hand, a man was sentenced to life-term in jail in the district on Sunday in a rape case filed in 2016.

Habiganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Sudipto Roy handed down the verdict on Sunday afternoon.

The convict is Monu Mia, 36, son of late Yasin Ullah, a resident of Uttar Sangor Village under Baniyachong Upazila in the district.

According to the prosecution, Monu Mia forcibly raped a housewife on January 14 in 2016 while she was alone at home in Uttar Sangor area.

Later on, the victim registered a rape case against Monu Mia with Baniyachong PS.

Police submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.









