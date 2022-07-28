Tree fair launched in Madaripur

MADARIPUR, July 27: A week-long tree plantation programme and tree fair was launched in the district on Monday morning.

District administration of Madaripur and Forest Department jointly organized the programme on Madaripur Zilla Parishad premises.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Rahima Khatun was present as the chief guest at the inaugural programme with Faridpur Divisional Forest Officer Golam Quddus Bhuiyan in the chair.

Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Rasel, Municipality Mayor Khalid Hossain Yad, Deputy Director of Department of Agriculture Extension Moazzem Hossain, Additional DC Shimul Kumar Saha were present as special guests.

Chief Guest Dr Rahima Khatun said, ''Madaripur District has become the first in terms of good environment among 64 districts. We want to maintain this environment. So we need to plant more trees.''

Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out, which paraded the main streets of the town.











