Load-shedding cripples normal life in Rangamati

RANGAMATI, July 27: The public life has been unbearable in the district due to load-shedding. Subscribers have been angry.

The load-shedding is continuing at different places in Rangamati. Many are posting their anger on social media.

Due to repeated load-shedding, electronics goods, such as television, freeze and fan are getting damaged in different areas in the upazila town.

Students are facing study problems. Children and elderly people are becoming sick. Business activities are facing hindrance. The life has been standstill.

A local, Meherjan Hossen Tarek said, different areas in Rangamati have been witnessing load-shedding 5-6 times in a day since last Tuesday.

Having no knowledge of the schedule of load-shedding, subscribers are facing uncertainty.

According to sources, hilly people are also suffering from severe heat wave in the district

Housewife Arzia Kamal Akhi said, "We don't know how many times electricity outage occurs in a day.

For the last one week, it has been happening. Children cannot study properly."

Bonrupa, Reserve Bazar, Tabalchhari, luxurious shopping malls and small and big markets are experiencing dull trading activities.

Wielding, galvanizing and mechanical businesses are hampered. Traders and labourers are witnessing difficult experiences.

People have started using kerosene lamps and candles.

Mechanic of Silicon Shop at Rangamati Reserve Bazar Sanjib Dhar said, the market atmosphere has been deplorable due to load-shedding and heat wave. Generator cannot be effective, he added. "We can't work like before. Repeated power outage is damaging our tools. Orders cannot be met. It is harming us financially," he further said.

Engineer Md Jalal Uddin of Rangamati Power Department said, there are about 30,000 subscribers under the power department of the district.

"The load of three substations under me is 15 megawatt. But at present, I am not getting the full load. On an average, it is being 4-5 MW load-shedding."

Manger of Karnaphuli Hydropower Plant Engineer ATM Abduzzaher said, there has been more than three-foot water level rise at Kaptai Lake for several days' rainfall and hilly tide.

At present, three units (2,3, and 5) are active. These units are producing 120mw electricity. The total electricity is being transmitted to the national grid.

According to control room sources, Unit-1 is closed for maintenance.

Besides, Unit-4 is ready to produce electricity.

If the lake water level swells and the national grid demand continues, the Unit-4 will be launched, he maintained.











