Four men murdered, four others injured in five districts

Four people including an elderly man have been murdered and four others injured in separate incidents in five districts- Patuakhali, Cox's Bazar, Gopalganj, Manikganj and Madaripur, in three days.

GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his rivals over a land dispute in Galachipa Upazila of thei district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Nuru Khan, 60, a resident of Mujibnagar area in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nuru and local Mannan had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, Mannan's son Roni and his followers attacked on Nuru and stabbed him in the area at around 7pm on Monday, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Patuakhali Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Two sons of Nuru among three were severely injured in the incident. They are currently receiving treatment at Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Galachipa Police Station (PS) MR Shawkat Anwar Islam confirmed the incident.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A man was allegedly killed by miscreants in Pekua Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jafar Alam, 60, a resident of Pahariakhali area in the upazila.

Family members of the deceased alleged that the rivals killed him in the area at around 5pm while he was returning home from the court.

It was learnt that two rivals group, one led by Jafar's son Jahangir and another by Jamir Uddin, had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, Jomir Uddin and his followers killed Jafar, locals alleged.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Pekua PS OC Md Farhad Ali confirmed the incident.

GOPALGANJ: A man was hacked to death by his rivals in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Deceased Rana Molla, 35, son of Badal Molla, was a resident of Malibari Village under Kathi Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Gopalganj Sadar PS OC Sheikh Nasir Uddin said Rana Molla and one Badu Sarder had been at loggerheads over establishing supremacy in the area for long.

As a sequel to it, Badu Sarder along with his followers attacked on Rana Molla in Raghunathpur area of the upazila at around 7:45pm, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the man critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Gopalganj 250-bed General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Rana Molla dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, legal action will be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: An elderly man was murdered by his rivals over land dispute in Singair Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

Deceased Hazi Jadu Khan, 75, son of late Abdul Halim, was a resident of Dhalla Khan Para Village under Dhalla Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Hazi Jadu Khan had a dispute with a group of dishonest people over a land of Government Officers' Multipurpose Society in the area.

On behalf of the society, a case was filed against five people including Jadhu Khan.

To avoid the arrest, Jadu Khan was hiding in a maize field in the area.

However, a group of four masked men attacked on Jadu Khan at noon on Sunday, murdered him there.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the maize field at around 3pm and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its throat and left eye.

Singair PS OC Shafiqul Islam Molla confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with the PS is underway in this connection and the law enforcers are trying to arrest those involved in the killing.

MADARIPUR: Miscreants stabbed a local leader of Swechchhasebak League in the district town on Saturday night.

The victim is Jakir Hossain Molla, 44, a resident of Kulopdwhi area in the town. He is the president of Sadar Upazila Unit of Swechchhasebak League.

Police and witnesses said three to five people stopped Jakir on his way to house at around 11:30pm and stabbed him, leaving him critically injured.

He was first taken to Faridpur Medical College Hospital and later, shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Madaripur PS OC Monwar Hossain said police are trying to arrest the accused.













