Not easy to break Bengal: Mamata

KOLKATA, July 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attacked the BJP government at the Centre and said that it won't be easy for the ruling party to break her state as it will have to fight with the Royal Bengal Tiger first.

Addressing a programme of Titagarh Wagons, Mamata said, "They (BJP) have no work, their job is to take over the state governments through 3-4 agencies. They've taken Maharashtra, now Jharkhand but Bengal has defeated them. It's not easy to break Bengal as you have to fight the Royal Bengal Tiger first.''

Asserting that the saffron party will lose elections in 2024, she said, "I can talk about the numbers and where they will be coming from" I am, however, confident that the BJP won't come to power."

"I believe that BJP will not come in 2024 (to power). Unemployment in India is increasing by 40% but it decreased by 45% in Bengal... Today media trial is going on and they are calling people accused. They just want to create a bad impression of Bengal,'' she added. -ZEE NEWS