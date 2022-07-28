Biden undecided on China tariffs ahead of Xi call: W.House

WASHINGTON, July 27: President Joe Biden has still not decided whether to end some trade tariffs on China ahead of a phone call expected this week with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, a senior official said Tuesday.

John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, said the administration believes the tariffs imposed during a trade war under former president Donald Trump are not working, but that Biden has yet to settle on a next move.

"He wants a review of the tariffs that are in place to make sure that they are aligned with our strategic economic priorities, that they're in our best national interests, and quite frankly, the best interests of the American people, but he hasn't made a decision," Kirby told reporters.

"I don't have any decision to speak to with respect to tariffs by the president. He's working this out with his team," Kirby added.

However, the senior official made clear that Biden is not happy with the tariffs, which slapped 25 percent duties on billions of dollars of Chinese imports in retaliation for what the United States says are Beijing's routinely unfair trade practices.

"We do believe... that the tariffs that were put in place by his predecessor were poorly designed. We believe that they've increased costs for American families and small businesses, as well as ranchers. And that's, you know, without actually addressing some of China's, China's harmful trade practices," Kirby said.

"So we thought that the previous administration's approach to tariffs was a, was a shoddy deal."

Meanwhile, China warned Wednesday that Washington would "bear the consequences" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, with tensions soaring between the two countries.

"We are firmly opposed to Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a regular press conference.

"If the US pushes ahead and challenges China's bottom line... the US side will bear all the consequences arising therefrom," he added.

Democratic Taiwan lives under constant threat of being invaded by China, which views the self-ruled island as part of its territory to be seized by force if necessary. -AFP









