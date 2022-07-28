Women cricketers thrilled to play World Cup at home

The Bangladesh Women cricketers are elated to get the opportunity to play the T20 World Cup at home as they believe the cricket's extravaganza will further help the women's cricket here to make a giant leap.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday approved Bangladesh as the host of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh, which earlier hosted this tournament in 2014, will organize the mega event for the second time.

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.

Bangladesh women's team cricketers said that this will not just be thebiggest opportunity to do well at the highest level but also will inspire many girls here to take up cricket as a profession and dream big.

"I am really excited to get the news last night. After ten years we can play World Cup in our country. It is a great honour for us. No doubt playing at home gives a distinct advantage," spin all-rounder Rumana Ahmed said on Wednesday.

Top order batter Nigar Sultana Joty also echoed the same and believes that the home crowd will inspire them to come to all guns blazing.

"I am very excited after hearing the news. Because not everyone is lucky enough to play the World Cup in their own country. I don't know what will happen... If we get a chance to play, it will be a huge thing for us. The home country has the added advantage of having the support of the crowd which helps a lot in energizing the team," she added.

"I think, just because it's the Women's World Cup, there will be a lot of attention around the world, and there will be attention on Bangladeshi cricket as well," Joty remarked.

In 2014, the T20 World Cup for men and women was held in Bangladesh simultaneously. In 2024, Bangladesh will host a major competition only for girls for the first time.

T20 World Cup will be held in September-October of that year with 10 participating teams and a total of 23 matches will be held.

"Getting the hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is fantastic news for Bangladesh cricket. On behalf of the BCB, I take this opportunity to thank the ICC Board for awarding this major women's event to Bangladesh during a time when the women's game is flourishing and expanding,"

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, BCB CEO said after getting the rights of hosting the prestigious tournament.

"Especially, this will be a watershed moment for women's cricket in Bangladesh as the event will inspire little girls and aspiring female cricketers to dream big. Our women have made steady strides in international cricket and this world event at home will be an ideal opportunity to show

that we can compete against the best. Bangladesh has a rich tradition of hosting high-profile ICC events and I have no doubts that we will deliver a world-class tournament in 2024." -BSS