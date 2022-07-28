Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Women cricketers thrilled to play World Cup at home

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147

The Bangladesh Women cricketers are elated to get the opportunity to play the T20 World Cup at home as they believe the cricket's extravaganza will further help the women's cricket here to make a giant leap.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday approved Bangladesh as the host of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024. Bangladesh, which earlier hosted this tournament in 2014, will organize the mega event for the second time.
The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Clare Connor, Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.
 Bangladesh women's team cricketers said that this will not just be thebiggest opportunity to do well at the highest level but also will inspire many girls here to take up cricket as a profession and dream big.
 "I am really excited to get the news last night. After ten years we can play World Cup in our country. It is a great honour for us. No doubt playing at home gives a distinct advantage," spin all-rounder Rumana Ahmed said on Wednesday.
Top order batter Nigar Sultana Joty also echoed the same and believes that the home crowd will inspire them to come to all guns blazing.  
"I am very excited after hearing the news. Because not everyone is lucky enough to play the World Cup in their own country. I don't know what will happen... If we get a chance to play, it will be a huge thing for us. The home country has the added advantage of having the support of the crowd which helps a lot in energizing the team," she added.
"I think, just because it's the Women's World Cup, there will be a lot of attention around the world, and there will be attention on Bangladeshi cricket as well," Joty remarked.
In 2014, the T20 World Cup for men and women was held in Bangladesh  simultaneously. In 2024, Bangladesh will host a major competition only for girls for the first time.
T20 World Cup will be held in September-October of that year with 10 participating teams and a total of 23 matches will be held.
"Getting the hosting rights for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 is fantastic news for Bangladesh cricket. On behalf of the BCB, I take this opportunity to thank the ICC Board for awarding this major women's event to Bangladesh during a time when the women's game is flourishing and expanding,"
Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, BCB CEO said after getting the rights of hosting the prestigious tournament.
 "Especially, this will be a watershed moment for women's cricket in Bangladesh as the event will inspire little girls and aspiring female cricketers to dream big. Our women have made steady strides in international cricket and this world event at home will be an ideal opportunity to show
that we can compete against the best. Bangladesh has a rich tradition of hosting high-profile ICC events and I have no doubts that we will deliver a world-class tournament in 2024."     -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women cricketers thrilled to play World Cup at home
Mohammedan, Police FC split point in BPL
BHF to get Taka 1.50 cr for National Youth Hockey
Sheikh Russel manage exciting win over Rahmatganj MFS
Nova helps Bangladesh outsmart India 2-1
Series win in Zimbabwe is not easy task: Taskin
Bangladesh to host Women's T20 World Cup in 2024
Nigeria President Buhari praises 'outstanding' Amusan


Latest News
24 technical training centers to go into operation Thursday
Brazilian footballer Neymar faces fraud trial in Barcelona
JICA to continue financial, technology support for power and energy sector
DB quizzes Hero Alom for controversial video content
UP polls violence: Child killed in police shooting
Youth beaten to death in Bogura on theft suspicion
Ban on motorcycles on highways proposed
Child drowns in Chattogram
BNP's demo over power crisis is greatest joke of the year: Quader
Ex-WASA official jailed for 4 years in graft case
Most Read News
7.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines, rattles Manila
Bangladesh's current population 16.51cr, women higher than men
Rajapaksa permitted to stay in Singapore for 14-day more
Russia to pull out of International Space Station after 2024
MSP: A commitment for sustainable ocean use
Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight
1st Russian train reaches Kaliningrad
South Africa calls for Israel to be declared an ‘apartheid state’
Ex-OC Pradeep jailed for 20 yrs, wife 21 yrs in graft case
Congress Party members of parliament shout slogans
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft