Thursday, 28 July, 2022, 7:48 AM
Mohammedan, Police FC split point in BPL

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145

Bangladesh Police Football Club split point with Mohammedan Sporting Club as they came from behind forcing them to play a 1-1 goal draw in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Wednesday at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi.
In the day's match, Malian forward Souleymane Diabate scored for Mohammedan while foreign recruit Yau Christian Kouakou netted for Bangladesh Police Football Club.
The match was locked 1-1 at the breather.
Diabate put Mohammedan SC ahead in the 28th minute but the lead lasted for a few minutes when Adil Kouskous neutralized the margin for Police FC in the 32nd minute of the match.
With the day's outcome, the traditional black and white Motijheel outfit Mohammedan SC bagged 30 points from 21 matches while Bangladesh Police FC also collected 30 points playing the same number of matches.     -BSS


