Sheikh Russel manage exciting win over Rahmatganj MFS

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra registered an exciting 3-2 goals victory over Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society in the TVS Bangladesh Premier League football held on Wednesday at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
In the day's match, midfielder Dipok Roy scored a brace while Ghanaian forward Richard Gadze supported him with a lone goal for Sheikh Russel, who led the first half by a 1-0 goal.
Tajikistan defender Siyovush Asrorov scored both the goals for Rahmatganj.
Richard Gadze put Sheikh Russel KC ahead in the 37th minute while Dipok doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Sheikh Russel in the 66th minute of the match and he completed the tally by scoring the third goal in the 76th minute of the match.
Siyovush Asrorov pulled one back scoring the first goal for Rahmatganj in the 83rd minute and further reduced the margin by scoring the second goal in the 90+5th minute of the match.
The day's win saw, Sheikh Russel KC moved to seventh position in the league table with 28 points from 21 matches while the traditional old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society remained at their previous credit of 18 points playing the same number of outings.     -BSS


