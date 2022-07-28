Nova helps Bangladesh outsmart India 2-1



Bangladesh striker Piyas Ahmed Nova, the hero of the match against India in the SAFF Under-20 Championship on Wednesday posing after the match at Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar in Orissa, India. photo: BFF

Ace striker Nova opened the net for Bangladesh in the 29th minute utilising a perfect long shot from midfielder Imran Khan. The striker scored his second in the injury time of the first half from a set piece. Before that, India repaid one goal by Gurkirath Singh in the 34th minute. None were able to score anymore till the long whistle and Bangladesh left the ground with joy.

Bangladesh, the two-time runner-up team began the age-based mission with a 1-0 win over Sri Lanka in the first match on Monday.

Bangladesh juniors will have to play two more matches in this round. Their third match is on 29 July against the Maldives boys and the fourth match on 2 August against the Nepalese.

Winning two matches in a row, the boys in red and green outfits had six points in their collection. On the other hand, all the other teams played one match each so far and Nepal had three points winning one match.

Bangladesh was the runner-up of the SAFF age-based Championship in 2017 and 2019. The boys are yet to win their first title in the event.

But the officials and players in a press meet before leaving Dhaka to play the event said that they were primarily motivated to play the final.

The 2022 SAFF U-20 Championship is the 4th edition of the event and is scheduled to be played from 25 July to 5 August. The five teams playing in the event are Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and the host India.













