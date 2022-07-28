

Series win in Zimbabwe is not easy task: Taskin

"We are expecting good results but we have to struggle a lot to win against them in their home ground," Taskin told. "During our previous tour last year, they gave us tough time in every match. We have to struggle to win this time as well. Our target is to win the series but it's not an easy task".

Bangladesh are going to play a T20i series sans either of the fantastic-five for the first time. It will be another big challenge for new-look Bangladesh side during the tour. Taskin termed the absence of Tamim, Mushfiq and Riyad as 'the reality'. He said. "Senior players always serves Bangladesh. We don't have to explain their contribution since you all know. But everyone has to retire one day. At one point we'll step down and another group of players will come. This is the reality."

"I have some personal targets and I must try to give my best shot and contribute to ensure team's victory. I am working on some new techniques but everything depends on the nature of wicket and the way of bowling," Taskin revealed his plan of action.

Regarding the future target the speedster further said, "Every international series is challenging. We have to take part in two mega events, the Asia Cup and the ICC T20 World Cup. We can't perform to our optimum level in T20i cricket. But if we can play giving our best shots, then nothing is impossible".

Regarding the new T20i skipper Nurul Hasan Shohan, Taskin thinks that he'll do well. "Expecting that he will do well as captain. He always does well in domestic events. Although international cricket is completely a different thing but still I am hopeful that he'll do here as well," he explained.

The tour will begin with the T20i affairs and the first of the three-match series slated for July 30 while the next game will take place on the following day. After one-day rest, the last and the final game of the series set for August 2. All the T20i matches will commence at 5:00pm (BST). After the T20i series, the two sides will lock horns in ODIs set for August 5, 7 and 10. All of the one-dayers will kick-start at 1:30pm (BST). Harare Sports Club ground will host all the matches of the tour.











