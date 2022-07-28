Video
Thursday, 28 July, 2022
Sports

Bangladesh to host Women's T20 World Cup in 2024

Published : Thursday, 28 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh will host the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, which confirmed during the ICC Annual Conference in Birmingham on Tuesday.
According to the ICC press release, the four women's tournaments will take place in four years, starting with the World Cup in Bangladesh.
This will be the first time that Bangladesh will be hosting a major ICC women's tournament and the second time they will be hosting a T20 World Cup. The tournament will be held between September-October 2024, and comprise 10 teams playing 23 matches.
A year later, the action will move to India for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. The tournament will be India's fifth hosting an ICC Women's tournament, with four tournaments so far being ICC Women's World Cups. Eight teams will compete in the tournament, making up a total of 31 matches.
The next event on the calendar will be the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be hosted by England in June. This will be the first time the tournament will be held in England. The number of teams will also increase from 10 to 12, with a total of 33 matches to be played.
The final event of the cycle will be hosted by Sri Lanka, subject to them qualifying for the tournament. The inaugural edition of the Women's ICC Champions Trophy will be based on the T20 format. It will be held in February 2026, with six teams competing for the trophy across 16 matches.
The tournament hosts were picked through a competitive bidding process. The process was overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden, along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The recommendations forwarded by them were then accepted by the ICC Board, after a thorough review of each bid.
"Getting opportunity to host 2024 World Cup is great news for Bangladesh Cricket," said BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury by a press release. "We like to thank the ICC Board for selecting us in the time when the Women's cricket have made immense progress and spread a lot".
Bangladesh hosted the T20 World Cup 8 years back in 2014 and co-hosted the ICC Men's World Cup in 2011 alongside India and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh hosted the first ICC event in 1998. The mini World Cup, which is the maiden session of the ICC Champions Trophy was held in Dhaka even before getting the Test status.


« PreviousNext »

