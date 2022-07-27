Video
Politics and democracy will disappear if we can't ensure elections: CEC

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has said, "Politics and democracy will disappear from the country if we cannot ensure elections."
He made this comment after the discussion meeting with Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh at the Agargaon Election Commission (EC) building on Tuesday.
Kazi Habibul Awal said, "Democracy is the result of politics and elections ensure democracy in the country. If we cannot save election procedure then we will lose both politics and democracy."   
My success and failure will not be measured by any yardstick," said Habibul Awal and added, "My success and failure will be judged by the perception of the people."
The CEC advised the political parties to monitor the work of the EC.  
"In the context of Bangladesh, elections are a very difficult task. To make it a success, we need everyone's sincere cooperation."
After the discussion with Jamiat Ulamae Islam, the CEC said, "We have not come here to take U- turn, we will keep our promises."
The CEC called uponall to raise a social movement to stop the use of illegal money and muscle power in elections.
On Tuesday The EC was scheduled to hold dialogue with Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh, Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, Islami Andolan Bangladesh and National People's Party. Among them, the Islami Andolon Bangladesh did not participate in the dialogue.
Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh demanded the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) in 300 seats and said, "At least vote rigging will stop if voting is done through EVM in all centers."
The party also demanded to ensure equal opportunities for all in the voting campaign, ensure the secrecy of voting, strictly stop the entry intruder into the polling stations, appointing at least 5 Army persons in each polling station to prevent the use of muscle power.
Secretary General of Jamiat Ulamae Islam Manjurul Islam Effendi raised 11-point demands including neutral government during elections; ensure level playing field for all the candidates, appointment of army with magisterial powers and stop using EVM's.
The National People's Party (NPP) has given specific 16 written proposals including taking effective steps to ensure exercise of expatriate voters.
In the written statement NPP President Abdul Hai Mandal demanded a fair and impartial election with the participation of all parties.
The EC has invited Zaker Party, Krishak Sramik Janata League, Bangladesh National Awami Party and Bangladesh Jatiya Party for dialogue on Wednesday. Meanwhile, BJP will not participate in the dialogue.
The EC invited 28 parties to the dialogue over eight days. Out of these 21 political parties participated in the dialogue. EC will hold dialogue with 11 other political parties till July 31.



