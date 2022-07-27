3 dead in Feni septic tank explosion

Feni, July, 26: Three brothers died after a septic tank exploded in an under-construction building in Feni municipality on Tuesday morning.

The deceased could not be identified yet but it was learnt that all of them were workers and hailed from Bagerhat.

The incident took place on Tuesday on Najir Road.

One died on the spot and the other two were declared dead at Feni General Hospital.

It was learnt that the tank exploded in big bang while the workers were sleeping. The ground and first floors of the building were damaged in the explosion.

Critically injured two brothers were rushed to Feni 250-Bed Hospital where the on-duty doctors declared them dead. Later, the Fire Service members recovered the other body from the septic tank.

The trio died from inhalation of toxic gases accumulated in the septic tank, said Purno Chandra Mutsuddi, Deputy Director of Fire Service and Civil Defence.













