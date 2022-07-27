Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:34 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

SUST Student Murder

3 arrested, girlfriend's involvement suspected

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Sylhet Correspondent

Police arrested three suspects in the murder of Bulbul Ahmad, a third-year student of Sylhet Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Tuesday. The involvement of his (Bulbul) 'girlfriend' is also suspected in the killing.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of
Sylhet Metropolitan Police, BM Ashraf Ullah Taher said, "The arrestees are residents of the area adjacent to the university. They are now under interrogation."
However, this official said the police is not to disclose the names of the arrestees at this moment as this is a sensitive case.
Earlier on Monday midnight, university Registrar Muhammad Ishfaqul Haque filed a case with the Jalalabad police station. Jalalabad Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Huda Khan said that some unidentified persons were accused in the case.
Meanwhile, students of the university demonstrated on the campus on Tuesday protesting the murder. BCL leaders and activists also protested the killing by blocking the Sylhet-Sunamganj road at midnight on Monday. They blocked the road in front of the university gate for about half an hour at noon. Later it was withdrawn after the Vice Chancellor's assurance of bringing the perpetrators into the book.
However, The protesters expressed anger at the administration's role in ensuring the safety of the students inside the campus.
Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed said, "Such incidents inside the campus are not expected in any way. We will investigate the incident and take legal action against those involved."
On Monday at around 7:30 pm, some students of this university informed the university administration about the severally injured body of Bulbul laying on a hill inside the campus. Later Bulbul was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.
Abu Hena Pahil, Assistant Proctor of the university, said, "Bulbul was taken to the medical centre of the university in a severe condition. As the bleeding did not stop, he was taken to Osmani Hospital. The doctors there declared him dead."
Meanwhile, some of his classmates alleged that this incident might happen due to a 'love relationship.'
They said Bulbul was accompanied by his girlfriend when he was stabbed on Monday evening.
Bulbul's mother, Yasmin Begum also suspected the involvement of her son's girlfriend in the murder.
She said, "Bulbul had an exam on Monday morning. After the exam, the girl called Bulbul saying that she had something to say. That was the last time I spoke to him. Later in the evening, while talking to that girl, I learnt that Bulbul was stabbed to death."
She claimed that Bulbul developed this affair during his college life.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Politics and democracy will disappear if we can't ensure elections: CEC
3 dead in Feni septic tank explosion
Europe seeks compromise deal on gas use as Russia cuts supply
Hina Rabbani won't join D-8 conference
3 arrested, girlfriend's involvement suspected
Five expatriates found unconscious in Sylhet were poisoned: Police
UGC instructs public univs to cut cost
Govt's increasing demand of bank loan to create instability: Experts


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft