3 arrested, girlfriend's involvement suspected

Police arrested three suspects in the murder of Bulbul Ahmad, a third-year student of Sylhet Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Tuesday. The involvement of his (Bulbul) 'girlfriend' is also suspected in the killing.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of

Sylhet Metropolitan Police, BM Ashraf Ullah Taher said, "The arrestees are residents of the area adjacent to the university. They are now under interrogation."

However, this official said the police is not to disclose the names of the arrestees at this moment as this is a sensitive case.

Earlier on Monday midnight, university Registrar Muhammad Ishfaqul Haque filed a case with the Jalalabad police station. Jalalabad Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Nazmul Huda Khan said that some unidentified persons were accused in the case.

Meanwhile, students of the university demonstrated on the campus on Tuesday protesting the murder. BCL leaders and activists also protested the killing by blocking the Sylhet-Sunamganj road at midnight on Monday. They blocked the road in front of the university gate for about half an hour at noon. Later it was withdrawn after the Vice Chancellor's assurance of bringing the perpetrators into the book.

However, The protesters expressed anger at the administration's role in ensuring the safety of the students inside the campus.

Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed said, "Such incidents inside the campus are not expected in any way. We will investigate the incident and take legal action against those involved."

On Monday at around 7:30 pm, some students of this university informed the university administration about the severally injured body of Bulbul laying on a hill inside the campus. Later Bulbul was rushed to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Abu Hena Pahil, Assistant Proctor of the university, said, "Bulbul was taken to the medical centre of the university in a severe condition. As the bleeding did not stop, he was taken to Osmani Hospital. The doctors there declared him dead."

Meanwhile, some of his classmates alleged that this incident might happen due to a 'love relationship.'

They said Bulbul was accompanied by his girlfriend when he was stabbed on Monday evening.

Bulbul's mother, Yasmin Begum also suspected the involvement of her son's girlfriend in the murder.

She said, "Bulbul had an exam on Monday morning. After the exam, the girl called Bulbul saying that she had something to say. That was the last time I spoke to him. Later in the evening, while talking to that girl, I learnt that Bulbul was stabbed to death."

She claimed that Bulbul developed this affair during his college life.













