Chinese FM likely to visit Dhaka next month: FM

Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit Bangladesh next month, Foreign Ministry said.

During a meeting with the Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming discussed about the visit on Sunday.

"We are working with Beijing to find a date for the visit convenient to both sides, however, the Chinese side has initially proposed August 5-6 for the visit," official said.

We request them to defer the date as the

Foreign Minister has prescheduled engagement abroad at that time, he added. However, we will find alternative dates for the visit which will be convenient to both sides, he said.

Minister Wang is a member of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, State Councilor and a member of the Leading CPC Members Group of the State Council.

Diplomatic sources said, Beijing informed Dhaka about Wang Yi's visit on August 5 and 6. He is scheduled to go to Mongolia from Dhaka.















