Greenback price soars despite BB measures

Despite Bangladesh Bank's (BB) injection of $7 billion into the banks the price of the greenback is on continuous rise in the open market.

As one needs to show bank endorsement in purchasing dollars from banks, the buyers rush to open market and in this crisis moment the dollar exchange houses are selling at exorbitant prices.

According to market statistics on Tuesday one dollar was sold at Tk112 in the kerb market which is record highest ever in the country.

When talking with Daily Observer a Motijheel based exchange house owner said due to short supply of dollars against its growing demands, the price of the greenback has been increasing in the open market. The interbank rate is also rising in the recent time.

Ariful Islam, owner of an exchange house said, "We got many buyers today but supply is also low and many also do not agree to pay at higher prices."

He said at this moment the numbers of buyers are higher than sellers as many are waiting for higher prices to make benefits.

Father of a student said, "I need a good amount dollars for my son's study abroad but in banks I feel problem that is why I am here to purchase the extra amount of dollars."

But prices are exorbitant today, he said.

The price of the dollar in the kerb market was Tk105 to 106 on Monday (25 July). It increased by almost Tk6 in one day, according to market insiders.

Abdul Mannan, a senior banker in a private bank said though the crisis is looming large, it may be eased within few days. He said remittance is slightly increasing and export is also picking up. He said the government has taken some initiatives to tackle the situation in import and there could be a positive result of it soon.

According to Bangladesh Bank's latest statistics expatriate Bangladeshis sent $1.643 billion as remittance during first 21 days in the running month of July.

In local currency the amount is worth Tk156.06 billion (Tk 95 per dollar) which means per day average Tk7.43 billion were sent in 21 days of July-the first month of the current fiscal year.

The central bank data says in financial year 2021-2022 (FY22) the expatriates sent $21.3 billion through banking channels which is 15.11 per cent higher over the last fiscal. In the last financial year (2020-2021) the inbound remittance was $24.78 billion.

Whereas in last June the amount of inbound remittance was $1.84 billion which was $48 million less than the month of May of $1.89 billion. In last June the expatriates sent $1.95 billion.

Sector insiders said expatriates financially benefit by sending remittances through formal channels. So, they have steered away from using hundi to send money.














