Govt set to resume diesel fired power plants

Government set to resume the high-cost diesel fired power plants across the country to add around 400 MW of electricity into the grid for the northern part of the country as the area gets power from the lone base load plant, Barapukuria coal fired power plant, which is facing severe fuel shortages.

"It is fact that people are using generator from their own account but the reality is that the government is importing the fuel from abroad through spending dollars, our observation is if we run some diesel fired power plants, it will cut huge cost of fuel import as well as ease the loadshedding situation at the northern part of the country," Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain told the Daily Observer on Tuesday.

Our plan is to re-start the combined cycle power plants to add 400 MW of electricity into the national grid right at the moment.

Barapukuria-3 would be went out of order at any moment as it needs 5,200 metric tons of coal but it is getting less, however, the other two units of the plant went out of order since 2020 due to coal shortage and technical glitch, observing the situation, the PDB bound to re-start the diesel fired plants at Northern part to avert public anxious, Power Division official said.

"We failed to control the use of diesel, people are running all of their activities through burning diesel from their own generators, these small sizes of generator consumption are huge, so we plan to re-open the efficient combined cycle diesel fired power plants, '' PDB officials said.

According to the PDB, to generate power from liquid fuel (diesel, furnace oil) PDB needs to spend around Tk 22 to 53 for per unit, from coal it needs Tk 4, from gas it is only Tk 2.50 and from water it needs Tk 0.15 for per unit. "It will be a suicidal attempt of the government to reopen the diesel-plants as our crisis is dollar, why they (government) did not honest to the people and did not tale them the real story that we are in crisis and we need to experience more loadshedding, remember one thing, Bangladesh is an import oriented country, we don't need to compare ourselves with Singapore or USA, we need to save our dollars to face more crisis moment in future," Former Energy adviser Dr M Tamim said.

According to the PDB, in the 2020-21 fiscal year it produced 7,852 crore and 56 lakh kilowatt hours of electricity, spending Tk 49,237, 44 crore, however, the per unit cost was Tk 6.27.

"During the same time, the diesel fired high cost plants produced around 60 crore and 72 Lakh kilowatts hours electricity spending Tk 3, 229 crore and seven Lakh, however, the per unit cost was Tk 53.18," the official said.










