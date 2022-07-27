Video
Biggest crimes are being committed in banking sector: HC

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 284
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday observed that the biggest crimes in the country are being committed in the banking sector.
During the hearing on bail petitions filed by four Islami Bank officials, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the observation.
Four officials of Islami Bank appeared before the HC bench seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a filed loan fraud related corruption case.
At one stage of hearing, the HC bench said that the most serious crimes are being committed in banks. "There are big crimes in the banking sector. They are paralysing the country. If this goes on, how will the country move forward?"
Pointing the finger at the accused, the HC bench said that it would have sent the accused to jail. But, due to the small amount of money involved in the fraud case, the court gave an opportunity to the accused to surrender before the lower court concerned within four weeks, it added.
On March 20 this year, Anti-Corruption Commi-ssion (ACC) Deputy Assistant
Director Sudip Kumar Chowdhury filed the case with its Rajshahi Integrated District Office accusing six people including the five bank officials on charges of loan fraud of Tk 2.30 lakh.
The defendants in the case are: Islami Bank's Shibganj branch dismissed SBISO Md Faizur Rahman, former investment in charge Abu Bakar, Manager (Operation) Md Moniruzzaman Khan, head of the branch Afzal Hossain and the bank's junior officer Manwara Khatun and the owner of Noor Electronics Noor Alam.
The accused by conniving with each other opened a fake account and took a loan of TK 2.30 lakh from the Shibganj branch of Chapainawabganj of Islami Bank and transferred the money to different banks, according to the case statement.
Among them, former investment in charge Abu Bakar, Manager (Operation) Md Moniruzzaman Khan, head of the branch Afzal Hossain and junior officer of the bank Manwara Khatun-filed separate bail petition with the HC seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the case.
However, the HC bench directed the petitioners to surrender before the lower court concerned within four weeks. As per the High Court order, the accused have to surrender before the concerned lower court within four weeks, lawyers concerned opined.
Advocate Mahbub Morshed appeared for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik appeared for the state and Advocate Fawzia Akhter represented the ACC during court proceedings.


