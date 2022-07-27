MV Green Line-3 halts Dhaka-Barisal waterway services

Passenger services of the popular waterways on the Dhaka-Barisal route has stopped within a month of the inauguration of Padma Bridge.

This decision has been taken by the concerned authorities due to increase in diesel prices in the world market, mechanical defects and passenger shortage.

On Tuesday afternoon, General Manager (GM) of Green Line Transport and Waterways Abdus Sattar confirmed the matter.

He said, "The number of passengers has decreased a lot after the Padma Bridge was launched. After that, there were some passengers during Eid, but now there is a total crisis. Although it is possible to provide launch service by reducing the fare, but it is impossible to continue the catamaran service.

"Catamaran service operating costs more per trip. On the other hand, due to the increase in the price of diesel in the world market, it is difficult to get back the trip costs," Sattar added.