Fake DB police man held in Rangpur

RANGPUR, July 26: Police arrested a fake member of the Detective Branch (DB) of police from village Mena Nagar Barobari in Taraganj upazila here on Monday evening.

"The arrested man was identified as Mostafizur Rahman Sohag of Madhya Abhirampur Shukanchowki area under Hajirhat police station in Rangpur city," Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Taraganj police station Shushanto Kumar Sarker said.

Sohag was in the jail hajat in a case and he was released on bail recently.

While residing in the jail, Sohag met another inmate there Anwar Hossain of Mena Nagar Barobari village in Taraganj upazila. Anwar was in the jail hajat in a case.

Sohag learnt details about his family and the case from Anwar while living together in the jail.

After coming out of the jail on bail, Sohag introduced himself as a DB police man to Anwar's wife Shamima Begum at her house, threatened her and demanded a huge amount of money. -BSS









