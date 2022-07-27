Video
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:33 PM
Home City News

DSCC mayor approves Tk 6,741.28cr budget for 2022-23FY

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 275
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh approved DSCC budget of Tk 6741.28 crore for the financial year 2022-23.
This budget was approved at the fifteenth corporation meeting of the second council of DSCC at Mayor Hanif Auditorium of Nagar Bhavan on Tuesday. The revised budget for the financial year 2021-22 was also approved in the meeting.
Regarding the budget DSCC Mayor said, "We have been able to erect the foundations of a better Dhaka to meet the expectations of the people of dwellers in the last 2 years for the tireless efforts of our councilors and officials."
Sheikh Taposh said, "Due to your cooperation, we have turned a fragile corporation into a corporation trusted by the people of Dhaka in just two years."
Reviewing the last budgets, he said, "Two years ago, our revenue collection was only Tk 514 crore. This year we break all the revenue collection records because of our effective anti-corruption measures through sound work planning and management."
"This year we collected Tk 176 crore more than the previous year," he added.
 At this time, one official was awarded with the 'Cleanliness Award' and one councilor was awarded as 'Best Councillor'.
Russell Sabrin, Chief Property Officer of the Corporation, was given the 'Cleanliness Award' and Councilor of Ward No. 42 of the Corporation, Mohammad Salim also Chairman of the Finance and Organization Committee of the Corporation, were given the 'Best Councillor' award.


