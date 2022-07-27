10 gold bars seized at Sylhet airport

SYLHET, Jul 26: Customs officials on Tuesday claimed to have found 10 gold bars in a trash bag of a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight at MAG Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.

The gold bars weighing 1.16 kg are worth around Tk 1 crore, officials said, adding that the flight landed at the airport around 8am from Qatar's Doha, said Nazassi Parvez, a revenue officer at the airport.

"The gold bars were recovered, following a tip off. But the person who brought them into the country from abroad could not be identified," he said. A criminal case will be filed in this regard, said the official. -UNB















