

Planned load shedding management in chaos



However, now it seems like an organised chaos has gripped our power and energy authorities, in terms of disciplining the time and length of regular load shedding.



In the first of two editorials we penned last week, we appealed our electricity authority concerned to clearly specify time and areas when power supply will be suspended, since a clearly chalked out plan would only help city dwellers to prepare and plan accordingly. And though a plan do exists, but only in paper.



Barely a week into the regular power cut scheme, and city dwellers are feeling the pinch of unpredictable and unruly power outages.



Some areas in Dhaka are already experiencing over two hours of load shedding complimented by 10-20 minutes of erratic power cuts every now and then.



The situation is comparatively worse in areas under the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) as the company had to go for double the amount of load shedding that it had initially planned.



In the bigger picture, many parts of the country are facing load shedding for more than 12 to 13 hours a day, despite declaration of area based schedule and table of load shedding. And in the midst of growing public discomfort The Power Development Board (PWD) has announced power cuts up to 13 hours in some parts of Sylhet due to 'insufficient supply'.



Not only had the PDB branch of Sylhet violated government instructions, but also implemented 3-4 hours of load shedding from the very first day since the power cut scheme commenced.



The point, however, planned load shedding management mechanism is a relatively new trend in Bangladesh, therefore it was imperative to follow and acquire knowledge on how other countries have efficiently applied the scheme. And as the global energy crisis is not likely to end anytime soon, the government must buckle up for the worst.



At the same time, it is also disturbing to mark a sudden rise of profit-mongering traders and businessmen capitalising on regular load shedding.



With the summer heat picking up, low income people usually buy increasing number of charger fans in the country. With growing number of power cut hours, the demand has naturally shot up. And due to increased demand, many shops have also unethically hiked charger fan prices making a quick buck. Prices of mini-generators, electric lanterns to candles have also reportedly shot up.



We urge our price regulatory and monitoring authorities to take stock of the situation.



In conclusion, we call on the government to quickly restore discipline in its power cut coping strategy, and if need be redesign and modify it with changes to lesson sufferings of the common people.

