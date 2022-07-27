Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:32 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Planned load shedding management in chaos

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

Planned load shedding management in chaos

Planned load shedding management in chaos

When the government imposed a regular 1 hour load shedding over a week ago, we agreed and welcomed its decision as a time befitting austerity measure. We also offered our tacit support in case another extra hour was to be added with the regular 1 hour power cut.

However, now it seems like an organised chaos has gripped our power and energy authorities, in terms of disciplining the time and length of regular load shedding.

In the first of two editorials we penned last week, we appealed our electricity authority concerned to clearly specify time and areas when power supply will be suspended, since a clearly chalked out plan would only help city dwellers to prepare and plan accordingly. And though a plan do exists, but only in paper.

Barely a week into the regular power cut scheme, and city dwellers are feeling the pinch of unpredictable and unruly power outages.

Some areas in Dhaka are already experiencing over two hours of load shedding complimented by 10-20 minutes of erratic power cuts every now and then.

The situation is comparatively worse in areas under the Dhaka Electric Supply Company Limited (DESCO) as the company had to go for double the amount of load shedding that it had initially planned.

In the bigger picture, many parts of the country are facing load shedding for more than 12 to 13 hours a day, despite declaration of area based schedule and table of load shedding. And in the midst of growing public discomfort The Power Development Board (PWD) has announced power cuts up to 13 hours in some parts of Sylhet due to 'insufficient supply'.

Not only had the PDB branch of Sylhet violated government instructions, but also implemented 3-4 hours of load shedding from the very first day since the power cut scheme commenced.

The point, however, planned load shedding management mechanism is a relatively new trend in Bangladesh, therefore it was imperative to follow and acquire knowledge on how other countries have efficiently applied the scheme. And as the global energy crisis is not likely to end anytime soon, the government must buckle up for the worst.

At the same time, it is also disturbing to mark a sudden rise of profit-mongering traders and businessmen capitalising on regular load shedding.

With the summer heat picking up, low income people usually buy increasing number of charger fans in the country. With growing number of power cut hours, the demand has naturally shot up. And due to increased demand, many shops have also unethically hiked charger fan prices making a quick buck. Prices of mini-generators, electric lanterns to candles have also reportedly shot up.

We urge our price regulatory and monitoring authorities to take stock of the situation.

In conclusion, we call on the government to quickly restore discipline in its power cut coping strategy, and if need be redesign and modify it with changes to lesson sufferings of the common people.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Planned load shedding management in chaos
PM woos the youth to fishery business
Green signal for MRT-6 extension
No alternative to fast repatriation of Rohingyas
Home for the homeless
 Power cut scheme must serve its purpose
Eid time road accidents highest in 7 years
 Countrywide planned power cut begins


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft