Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:32 PM
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Ensure transportation for Akbar Ali College

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

Dear Sir
Government Akbar Ali College is a reputed institution in the Sirajganj district, the gateway to North Bengal. This college is located at 12 km south of Sirajganj at Hatikumrul Chattar.  Since its establishment in 1970, the college is well known as a top educational institution.  The college currently has more than 10,000 students enrolled including intermediate, degree and honors.

Currently, the college has made a significant contribution in the field of education in Sirajganj.  A significant number of students from this college are participating in country's different universities and higher education.  Unfortunately, this college does not have its own transport system. The students have to reach college from distant locations.

 Therefore, in consideration of the problem, we urge the authority concerned to ensure us with adequate transport service.  Through your esteemed daily, we hope that our expectations will be translated into reality.

Md.  Monirul Islam
Sirajganj



