

Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight



Nuclear technology is a state-of-the-art technology and guaranteed sustainable source of power generation which reduces the reliance on energy imports, it is one of the profuse modes of power generation that makes the energy supply system definitive and ameliorated, ambivalent of oil & gas supply, the rapid depletion of oil and gas reserves in energy developed countries, the uncertainty over the price of oil and gas in the international market, the emulsion of global warming through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.



Considering the growing demand for electricity in the country, there is no alternative to ensure the supply of electricity to enhance the socio-economic initiatives as well as the way of living of its citizens.



At present, the country's energy and power sectors are mainly dependent on gas. Natural gas and coal reserves are insubstantial in our country. Bangladesh has to rely heavily on imported liquid petroleum for power generation. The use of natural gas as a fuel has inhibited the production of petrochemicals, disrupted fertilizer production for agriculture and forced the import of LPG.



A large amount of foreign exchange is being spent on oil and coal imports. It is swelling power generation, but the crisis is ongoing. Consequently, we need much more power to revamp the living standards of the people of the country. Considering these issues, Awami League Government has taken mega efforts for the advancement of the energy and power sector through the initiation of a suitable energy-mix.



The Rooppur nuclear power plant is being built on the third generation VVER (Generation Three-Plus) model. Naturally, Rooppur is going to be a project built with an amalgamation of elevated and more advanced technology than other nuclear power plants in the world.



The nuclear power plant will be capable to generate electricity for 60 years at the very first phase where 1200 MW unit will start in 2023. By 2024, 2400 MW of nuclear power will be added to our national grid from two reactors.



The Rooppur nuclear power plant will be able to converge at least ten percent of our country's electricity demand. The annual income as a unit of 5 taka can be 1238 million USD. In contrast, power generation could cost 38 million a year.



Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will play a significant role in converging the growing power demand through the implementation of mixed energy policy in the transition of Bangladesh from a least developed country to a developing country which will act as a strong influencer in meliorating the socio-economic condition of Bangladesh.



Rooppur Power Plant can remove country’s power plight



This will reduce the socio-economic gap between the two regions. Above all, it will breathe new life into the national economy. This will provide reliable and uninterrupted power supply in the long run and more affordable than other alternatives, which will directly and indirectly contribute to the overall headway of the country.



The new generation of nuclear technology is quite advanced and safe as well and power generation through this technology is being considered as one of the modus operandi of energy security all over the world. This project will play a remarkable role on the economy. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will stand tall as one of the symbols of a self-reliance.



The biggest edge of nuclear power plants is low cost power generation. This will conserve the customer and assuage the cost of production. Country's exporters will be at the forefront of the competition in the export market.



Furthermore, Bangladesh is playing noteworthy role in global climate issues. The level of environmental pollution in nuclear power plants is meager.



After the implementation of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, Bangladesh's capacity in the world will be acknowledged. The impressionon our country in the world will change. From that day we can run the power plant, Bangladesh will emerge in front of the world with a unique height due to Rooppur power plant.



If the centre is built, the electricity generated will play a cabalistic role in flourishing the living standards of the people. The installation of new industries will bring about revolutionary changes. It will make the wheel of the country's economy more active and strong and help protect people from environmental pollution.

Writer is a post graduate

student, Dhaka University,

former president, BJSC













Bangladesh is hopeful ofreaching the goal of devolved country by 2041. In order to become a prosperous country, it has to acquire the capacity to generate about 6000 MW electricity during this period. Electricity is crucial for the socio-economic advancement of the country where adequate and reliable supply of energy is first and foremost required to enchant domestic and foreign investment.Nuclear technology is a state-of-the-art technology and guaranteed sustainable source of power generation which reduces the reliance on energy imports, it is one of the profuse modes of power generation that makes the energy supply system definitive and ameliorated, ambivalent of oil & gas supply, the rapid depletion of oil and gas reserves in energy developed countries, the uncertainty over the price of oil and gas in the international market, the emulsion of global warming through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.Considering the growing demand for electricity in the country, there is no alternative to ensure the supply of electricity to enhance the socio-economic initiatives as well as the way of living of its citizens.At present, the country's energy and power sectors are mainly dependent on gas. Natural gas and coal reserves are insubstantial in our country. Bangladesh has to rely heavily on imported liquid petroleum for power generation. The use of natural gas as a fuel has inhibited the production of petrochemicals, disrupted fertilizer production for agriculture and forced the import of LPG.A large amount of foreign exchange is being spent on oil and coal imports. It is swelling power generation, but the crisis is ongoing. Consequently, we need much more power to revamp the living standards of the people of the country. Considering these issues, Awami League Government has taken mega efforts for the advancement of the energy and power sector through the initiation of a suitable energy-mix.The Rooppur nuclear power plant is being built on the third generation VVER (Generation Three-Plus) model. Naturally, Rooppur is going to be a project built with an amalgamation of elevated and more advanced technology than other nuclear power plants in the world.The nuclear power plant will be capable to generate electricity for 60 years at the very first phase where 1200 MW unit will start in 2023. By 2024, 2400 MW of nuclear power will be added to our national grid from two reactors.The Rooppur nuclear power plant will be able to converge at least ten percent of our country's electricity demand. The annual income as a unit of 5 taka can be 1238 million USD. In contrast, power generation could cost 38 million a year.Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will play a significant role in converging the growing power demand through the implementation of mixed energy policy in the transition of Bangladesh from a least developed country to a developing country which will act as a strong influencer in meliorating the socio-economic condition of Bangladesh.It will generate about 19.34 billion kilowatts of electricity annually, which is enough to meet the annual electricity need of 80 million people or 1.5crore households putting a mammoth role in bridging the existing disparities in power generation and use between the eastern and west parts of the country.This will reduce the socio-economic gap between the two regions. Above all, it will breathe new life into the national economy. This will provide reliable and uninterrupted power supply in the long run and more affordable than other alternatives, which will directly and indirectly contribute to the overall headway of the country.The new generation of nuclear technology is quite advanced and safe as well and power generation through this technology is being considered as one of the modus operandi of energy security all over the world. This project will play a remarkable role on the economy. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will stand tall as one of the symbols of a self-reliance.The biggest edge of nuclear power plants is low cost power generation. This will conserve the customer and assuage the cost of production. Country's exporters will be at the forefront of the competition in the export market.Furthermore, Bangladesh is playing noteworthy role in global climate issues. The level of environmental pollution in nuclear power plants is meager.After the implementation of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project, Bangladesh's capacity in the world will be acknowledged. The impressionon our country in the world will change. From that day we can run the power plant, Bangladesh will emerge in front of the world with a unique height due to Rooppur power plant.If the centre is built, the electricity generated will play a cabalistic role in flourishing the living standards of the people. The installation of new industries will bring about revolutionary changes. It will make the wheel of the country's economy more active and strong and help protect people from environmental pollution.Writer is a post graduatestudent, Dhaka University,former president, BJSC