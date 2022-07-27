

Collective efforts must for better higher education



It is true that the economic success of a state is directly determined by the quality of education in manufacturing and in services and that the most effective factor of production is human capital reflected in knowledge, skills, creative abilities and moral qualities of individuals in society.



A good numbers of factors have been identified in current higher education systems and as per its analysis the major factors are in management and relevant technical skills, practical knowledge and few external and internal factors that help the employers to get better services from fresh students who after completing of their studies join in jobs.



Currently in the country along with public universities a good numbers of private universities have accommodated a huge number of higher secondary students aiming to provide them education in graduation level. But there is a question that if the universities areensuring good quality education, so that employers and the general mass do not remain skeptical about the competency of the graduates.



In practical life experience, I being an employer of my own industry, few days back sought curriculum vitae from engineering and accounting graduates. I received a good response and when asked few selected graduates few question in viva about practical operation according to their subjects, sadly, I could not get current answers on few questions. My heart was broken and I was wondering about academic fitness of our graduates who are to lead the economy and the country in the coming days.



Currently we do have more than 45 public and 120 private universities which provide education to more than three million students. It is our pride we are educating many students in university level every year but on the other side our psychological pressure is mounting that all the students are not getting jobs after completing their education. The unemployment rate among graduate, post-graduate degree achieving students are on rise.



The unfortunate reality is that graduates coming out of the conventional education system cannot meet the demands of today's world of business and development. The training given to students in universities is not focused on the industry's requirements. As a result in many cases corporate bodies and factory owners are forced to bring in personnel from overseas.



They allege that there exists a dearth of technical, professional and language skills that are regarded as prerequisites in the fast-changing job market in the era of the fourth industrial revolution.



Currently despite having our pool of talented students in various subjects many foreigners are occupying jobs in the country's different multinational companies, readymade garment industries, pharmaceuticals, power generation and in many other economic sectors. They are paid with high salaries as the employers want to make their business uninterrupted by employing skilled persons.



Export processing zones and multinational companies are also hiring foreigners in different tier of posts including managing directors. Such should come to an end as Bangladeshi students are talented in Mathematics and English. We just need to provide them additional practical knowledge based educations along with theoretical courses.



The universities should identify the skills required by corporate bodies for employability both at home and abroad. They should equip the students with required skills, attitudes and abilities so that graduates are confident going into the job market.



The world has entered in fourth industrial revolution where knowledge in information and communication technology is a must. The role of universities should not only be limited to imparting knowledge but it must also need to introduce job-oriented curricula and skills-based training in order to make student successful in their careers.



Traditional graduation programs should prepare young people for the job market-both in Bangladesh and abroad.



We know Bangladesh University of Engineering (BUET) has always been producing quality graduates in engineering and it is our pride globally. It ranked 199 in the list, North South University is in 228th position, BRAC University in 271-280th position, Independent University in 351-400th position, Daffodil International University, East West University and United International University in 401-450th position, Khulna Science and Technology University in 451-500 and Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology and American International University of Bangladesh are in 551-600.



National University of Singapore has become the best in Asia in the QS ranking. The top 20 includes two universities in Singapore, five in China, four in South Korea, four in Hong Kong, three in Japan and one each in Malaysia and Taiwan.



We do have 170 million people and every year a large number of students are passing higher secondary school level. So we have students and it is possible to produce skilled graduates every year that with their talents our employers will get locally skilled employees and can thrust for accelerating growth of the economy.

The writer is chairman, the Little

Group and former director, Bangladesh Textile Mills Association

















