

Load-shedding makes people mock development stories



None knows when the situation will improve and the general people perhaps started to lose the confidence in the government, which has tried to assure the people saying the adequate power supply will resume when prices of fuel mainly the liquefied natural gas (LNG) become stable in the international spot markets.



It has assured that the situation will improve in next four months after the 2nd unit of coal fired Payra power plant and Rampal plant will go for generation. Meanwhile 1600 MW power will be imported from India's Adani power plant adding a total of 4,000 MW in the national grid. Adani Power plant is located at Godda in Jharkhand, some 500 km west of Dhaka.



On March 21, last Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated 1320 MW ultra-supercritical coal-fired power plant at Patuakhali's Payra and claimed that Bangladesh had 100 percent electricity coverage. The 1,200 MW Matharbari coal-fired power plant is scheduled to start generation next year.



However, the people who listen regularly to different energy experts, talk-show stars and leaders of the dozens of anti-government parties in the television channels and street rallies, now perhaps believe that the country will never be free of electricity crunch as the government pursued wrong policy over the last 13 years, when instead of developing primary fuels like coal and natural gas, it went for setting up costly oil-fired smaller power plants. The move was then hailed by mainly businesses and the industrialists who eagerly needed power to run their business and productions.



As the diesel and LNG prices increased in the global market since start of the Ukraine war, Bangladesh was compelled to stop power generation in LNG and oil-fired power plants as it cannot afford to buy the fuel from spot markets.



Experts say, Bangladesh is likely to face same problems when it will have coal-fired plants in operation, in case the coal prices rise in the world market, because Bangladesh like petroleum products will also depend highly on the imported coals, as despite having more than 3.0 billion tonnes of highly bituminous coal reserve, it could not go for commercial exploration of the resources, due to wrong policies and mismanagements.



Experts say Bangladesh also should not rely on Adani power plant as there is no surety that the transmission would remain uninterrupted. They say Bangladesh should not have gone for costly power deal with Adani. The deal was mooted during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit in 2015.



Bangladesh will have to pay more than Tk 1 lakh crore to the Adani coal power plant as a capacity charge over the 25-year lifetime of the agreement, which is equal to enough to build three Padma bridges, said a study published recently.



Gas-fired power plants generates nearly 50 per cent of the around 23,000MW generation capacity of all the power plants. Besides coal-fired power plants, hydro-electric, solar plants and some 1100MW imported electricity from India Bangladesh currently somehow meeting the local demand.



According to energy experts Bangladesh also failed seriously in exploration of onshore, offshore and deep sea gas fields. They said Bangladesh did not take the risk of gas exploration with random exploration wells. However it had set up some development wells at already explored gas fields. As a result Bangladesh seriously lags behind in exploration of gas fields.



Experts suggest that Bangladesh should go for all out gas field exploration. An exploration well may cost some 90 crore to 100 crore taka, but if gas is struck in any field it may yield jackpot for the country.



Meanwhile the load shedding schedules over the past seven days could not be implemented in most places except the capital due to technical reasons. The situation is too grim in villages where load shedding was executed for longer times. As a result sufferings of the people mounted, and industrial productions and businesses hampered, causing anger among the people, often instigated by anti government political activists.



Though the load shedding or power outage is not new for most of the citizens, there has been a outcry among a section of the people, who mock the government, which claims to have brought economic and infrastructural development in the county over the last 13 years.



This section of the politically motivated people wants to label the ongoing load shedding as the total failure of the government. A section of people are seen to yell against the government and its leadership, especially during the load shedding, which as ill luck would have it for the Awami League government which will face an electoral challenge in the upcoming parliamentary election late next year or early 2024.



Load shedding impacting productions in industries, especially in fertilizer factories. This may affect agriculture, overall production and exports hitting economy hard.



The critics are also campaigning that the government's vision and the international acceptance that the country will graduate to a developing nation in 2026, may not be fulfilled as the economic condition of the country has stated to deteriorate.



The criticism is rife in rural areas where most people do not understand why the government has been compelled to bring back load shedding. They now say that that the government so long misled the people about the so called development.



According to Bangladesh Power Development Board, the country's power plants have 22348 MW installed capacity. Of them the gas fired power plants have 11,342 MW that is nearly 51 per cent of the capacity, while fuel oil and diesel run plants have 7,619 MW or 34 percent of the installed capacity.



Gas including LNG accounts for 50.84 percent of power generation, furnace oil 27.69 percent, coal 7.89 percent, diesel 6 percent and others 7.58 percent, according to data released in July by the Power Development Board.



Around 90 percent of the transport sector and 34 percent of power generation are dependent on fuel imports. On Monday July 25 last some 10500 MW power was generated against the peak hour demand of some 12500 MW.



However, in Bangladesh people forget their past very quickly. After enjoying uninterrupted power supply for some three to four years, it seems that they have forgotten their past in which they used to remain without electricity even 12 hours a day just 14 years ago. After the return of load shedding on July 19, some people started raising louder concerns on the power outage, as if they had no prior experience on the phenomenon. Even some daily newspaper reports also mentioned the load shedding as 'unprecedented' that never occurred in the past. Where reporters are using the word unprecedented and the copy editors are retaining those in the copy for publication, general people cannot be blamed for making outcry on the load shedding.

Writer is Business Editor,

The Daily Observer







