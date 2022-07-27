

Jute farmers happy over bumper production at Santhia

This year's jute farming has also exceeded the target in the upazila. Getting good price in past years, farmers have enhanced their jute cultivation.

The bumper yielding of jute has been favoured by suitable weather and timely rainfall. There has been no pest attack.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, jute growers said they are delighted to see bumper growth of jute. They have been financially benefitted in the last several years by farming jute. They got good prices. Farmers in the upazila are continuing to shift to jute cultivation. A visit to different jute fields in the upazila found eye-catching green fields of jute.

After onion harvesting, jute farming usually begins in March-April. Jute cutting continues from the last week of July to the last week of August. Jute can be harvested within 110 to 120 days.

Already jute cutting and fibre seperation have begun in some places in the upazila. The cutting and washing will begin within few days in all areas.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Santhia, a total of 7,750 hectares (ha) of land were targeted for jute farming in the upazila this year. But the target has been exceeded by 50 ha to 7,800 ha in ten unions and one municipality of the upazila.

The jute species included JRO-524 (Indian), Rabi Jute-1 (Bangladeshi), and BJRI Jute-8. JRO jute has been farmed mostly.

This year's probable yielding of jute fibre has been fixed at 2 to 2.50 metric tons (MT) per ha while jute sticks at 40-50 MT.

Santhia Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjib Kumar Gowsami said, Rabi-1 seeds, latest jute species developed by the BJRI, and fertilisers have been given to 150 farmers as incentives in the upazila. Farming such type of jute species requires ten per cent less seeds, and its yielding is higher by 15-20 per cent than local varieties, he added.

This is also an advance variety and nice-looking. It can be harvested about ten days before other species, he maintained.

"Our department held at least three yard meetings at each union. Training about pest attack, tools and technology were imparted," he said, adding that sub-assistant agriculture officials made field-level inspections and provided necessary advice since the beginning of the season.

Farmer Hanif Khan and Manik of Gagrakhali Village have cultivated jute on six bighas and ten bighas respectively. Alamgir of Gourigram Village and Mintu of Fenchuan Village have farmed jute on three bighas and seven bighas respectively.

They said, from farming to harvesting, it costs about Tk 12,000/13,000 per bigha, which includes fertiliser, insecticide, cutiing, washing and labour costs. Per bigha yield stands at about 12-15 maunds.

In the full season, the price of jute fibre remains a bit low. But later on, good price is available.

Afte adjusting costs, jute farming remains very profitable. Besides, jute sticks can be sold at good prices.

