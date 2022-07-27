Four minors drown in three districts

Four minor children including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Panchagarh, and Faridpur, on Monday.

MYMENSINGH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Labib, 2, son of Giasuddin, a resident of Nishinda Village of the upazila.

According to local sources, Labib fell down into a pond next to his house while playing near its bank.

Later, he was rescued and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

PANCHAGARH: Two siblings drowned in a pond in Tetulia Upazila of the district on Monday evening.

The deceased were identified as Mojibor Rahman, 8, and Habiba, 6, children of Abdul Hannan, residents of Shalbahan Union in the upazila,

Locals said they spotted the children's bodies on the pond water in Khalpara area as they were not found from the evening.

Later, the bodies were recovered from the scene.

The tragedy might have occurred when their father left them near the pond in Khalpara area and went to work.

Officer-in-Charge of Tetulia Police Station Jahangir Alam on Tuesday said, an unnatural death has been filed in this regard.

According to WHO and UNICEF, each year, over 14,000 children in Bangladesh die due to drowning.

FARIDPUR: A child drown in a river in Madhukhali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tanisha, 6, daughter of Sohel Bishwas, a resident of Nishchintapur Village of the upazila.

According to local sources, Tanisha drowned in the Gorai River while taking bath with her mother.

Later, being informed, members of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the body from the river.









