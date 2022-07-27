Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Four minors drown in three districts

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Our Correspondents

Four minor children including two siblings drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Panchagarh, and Faridpur, on Monday.
MYMENSINGH: A minor child drowned in a pond in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Labib, 2, son of Giasuddin, a resident of Nishinda Village of the upazila.
According to local sources, Labib fell down into a pond next to his house while playing near its bank.
Later, he was rescued and rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
PANCHAGARH: Two siblings drowned in a pond in Tetulia Upazila of the district on Monday evening.
The deceased were identified as Mojibor Rahman, 8, and Habiba, 6, children of Abdul Hannan, residents of Shalbahan Union in the upazila,
Locals said they spotted the children's bodies on the pond water in Khalpara area as they were not found from the evening.
Later, the bodies were recovered from the scene.
The tragedy might have occurred when their father left them near the pond in Khalpara area and went to work.
Officer-in-Charge of Tetulia Police Station Jahangir Alam on Tuesday said, an unnatural death has been filed in this regard.
According to WHO and UNICEF, each year, over 14,000 children in Bangladesh die due to drowning.
FARIDPUR: A child drown in a river in Madhukhali Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Tanisha, 6, daughter of Sohel Bishwas, a resident of Nishchintapur Village of the upazila.
According to local sources, Tanisha drowned in the Gorai River while taking bath with her mother.
Later, being informed, members of Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence recovered the body from the river.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute farmers happy over bumper production at Santhia
Four minors drown in three districts
Seven found dead in six dists
Two to die in murder cases in Bogura, Joypurhat
MCC mayor opens Tk 13cr drainage network
Kulaura gas stations facing pressure from vehicles
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
No alternative to research to increase fish output: KU VC


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft