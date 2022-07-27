Seven found dead in six dists

Six people including three women have been found dead in separate incidents in six districts- Mymensingh, Netrakona, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Pabna, and Naogaon, recently.

MYMENSINGH: Police on Tuesday recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from Fulbaria Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Aman Ali, 25, son of Sahab Ali, a resident of Majhipara area in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Fulbaria Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam Azad said, locals spotted the body at a garden in Majhipara area in the morning and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for an autopsy.

NETRAKONA: Two people including an ethnic woman have been found dead in separate incidents in Durgapur Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The body of a man was recovered from a ditch in the upazila on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maleq Mia, 27, son of Azizur Rahman, a resident of Indrapur Village under Kakoirgarah Union in the upazila.

Police sources said Maleq went out of the house on Friday noon to bring his cattle back to home, but did not return.

Later on, locals spotted his body in a ditch in the area on Saturday morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

Police said he might have drowned in the ditch.

On the other hand, police recovered the body of an ethnic woman from a canal in Kullagarah Union of the upazila on Saturday morning after two days of her missing.

The deceased was identified as Suchila Hazang, 55, wife of Gyanandra Hazang, a resident of Chhangarah Village under Kullagarah Union in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Suchila went out of the house on Thursday. She had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted her body in a canal in the area on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy.

Police said she might have drowned in the canal as she could not know how to swim.

Durgapur PS OC Shibirul Islam confirmed the incidents.

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: Police recovered the body of a school teacher from a pond in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Ranjit Rafayel Manda, 37, son of Amen Amrosh Manda, a resident of Christian Palli. He was a teacher of Christian Line Missionary Community School in Modanmohanpur Tea Garden area of the upazila.

Police sources said Ranjit Rafayel went to his friend Poulinush Manda's house to attend a function on Thursday. He did not return home for next two days and his family members also did not worry about him.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Ranjit floating in a pond nearby Poulinush's house on Saturday noon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks on its neck, eyes and mouth.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Kamalganj PS OC Yardous Hasan confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: The hanging body of a young man was recovered from Harbatali area under Akbarshah PS in the city on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Hossain, 21, son of Hafizulla, a resident of Chardubba area under Sonagazi Upazila in Feni District. He lived in a rented house in Chattogram City.

According to local sources, Kamrul Hossain went out of his rented rented house at around 10pm on Friday and was missing till then.

Later on, locals spotted his body hanging from a mango tree near an abandoned house on Saturday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and an unnatural death case was registered with the PS in this regard.

Akbarshah PS OC Wali Uddin confirmed the incident.

SANTHIA, PABNA: Police recovered the hanging body of a newlywed schoolgirl from her husband's house in Santhia Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

Deceased Akhi Khatun, was the wife of Ratan, a resident of Kalaichara Village under Santhia Municipality. She was the daughter of Babu Sheikh of Chomarpur area under the municipality.

Police sources said Akhi Khatun got married with Ratan, 25, son of Golam Maula of Kalaichara Village, about three months back.

On Thursday night, her body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The members of the deceased's in-laws' family claimed that Akhi committed suicide by hanging herself.

Meanwhile, the deceased's father Babu Sheikh alleged that Akhi might have been murdered by her in-laws and later, her body was hanged from the ceiling of the room to cover up the incident as suicide.

Ratan often tortured Akhi for dowry money, the deceased's father added.

Ratan along with his parents went into hiding soon after the incident.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and an unnatural death case was filed with Santhia PS in this connection.

Santhia PS OC Asif Mohammad Siddiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind Akhi's death would be known after getting autopsy report.

MOHADEVPUR, NAOGAON: Police recovered the body of a housewife from a locked room in her rented house in Mohadevpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Sheuli Akhter, 30, wife of Al Amin. The couple lived in a rented house owned by Rabiul Alam Liton at Kachharipara in the upazila. She was the daughter of Hazrat Ali of Khirshir Village in Patnitala Upazila of the district.

Police sources said locals heard the scream of a child from Al Amin's rented house.

Hearing this, they rushed in and found the scream coming from a locked room. They, later, broke the door, and saw the body of Sheuli and her three-year-old child beside it.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father alleged that Al Amin might have killed Sheuli as he often tortured her over dowry.

A case was filed in this connection.

Mohadevpur PS OC Azam Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the death of Sheuli would be known after getting autopsy report.













