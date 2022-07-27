Two to die in murder cases in Bogura, Joypurhat

Separate courts on Sunday sentenced two men to death in two different murder cases in two districts- Bogura and Joypurhat.

BOGURA: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2006.

Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge AKM Fazlul Haque handed down the verdict at noon. The condemned convict is Ujjal Pramanik.

The court also fined him Tk 1 lakh, and in default, he has to suffer one year in rigorous imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Ujjal married to Alo Begum, daughter of Akbar Ali Sheikh of Sutrapur area in the town, in June, 2006. Alo' family members gave Ujjal Tk 30,000 as dowry money.

Ujjal, later, demanded Tk 50,000 more, but Alo's family refused to give him the money.

Later on, the body of Alo Begum was found on August 1, 2006. After investigation, police came to known that Ujjal strangled his wife.

The deceased's brother-in-law Jahangir Alam lodged a case accusing five persons with Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal on August 18 that year.

Following this, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the tribunal judge pronounced the verdict on Sunday noon in absence of Ujjal. Ujjal has been on the run for the last16 years.

The court also acquitted four other accused as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

The acquitted are: Ujjal's mother Aleya Bewa and brother Hira Pramanik; and Nazmul Hossain Labu and his wife Lavli Begum.

JOYPURHAT: A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in Panchbibi Upazila in 2002.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Golam Sarwar handed down the verdict at 11:30am.

The condemned convict is Noyon, 42, son of Ansar Ali, a resident of Gohara Dampara Village in Panchbibi Upazila.

According to the prosecution, Noyon married to Reshma alias Furkuni, daughter of Moksed Mandal of Dhakarpara Moholla. Noyon had often been tortured his wife over various issues since the marriage.

On November 9 in 2002, Noyon beat up Reshma, leaving her critically injured.

Later on, she succumbed to her injuries the next day.

The deceased's elder brother Abir Mandal lodged a murder case with Panchbibi Police Station in this regard.

After investigation, police submitted the charge-sheet to the court on February 27, 2003.











