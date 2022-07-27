Video
Home Countryside

MCC mayor opens Tk 13cr drainage network

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229
Our Correspondent

MCC Mayor Ikramul Haque Titu offering Munajat at a function held on Monday afternoon at PDB intersection after opening the construction of four drains in the city. photo: observer



MYMENSINGH, July 26: The construction of four drains at a cost of Tk 13 crore has been opened at Ward No. 20 under Mymensingh City Corporation (MCC) on Monday afternoon. The total length of these drains is about 5.5 kilometres (KM).
These were inaugurated by MCC Mayor Md Ikramul Haque Titu.
The drains are: RCC pipe drain from PDB intersection to Poultry intersection, Mainar intersection to BSCIC, RCC pipe drain from Poultry intersection to Dairy Farm, and RCC drain from Kewatkhali Bazar to Bakribi boundary wall via Kendriya Masjid.
The opening function was organized at Kewatkhali PDB intersection.
MCC mayor said, "We are trying with all our might for the development of people's life. Corona and global recession are hampering the progress. We are trying to move ahead with this challenge."
Regarding the opening of the drains, the mayor said, "Due to our efforts, there has been a great change in the drainage of the city. We are building drainage network in the wards that still have water-logging problem, to solve a permanent solution to the water-logging issue."
The drainage network is being constructed in wards 15, 19, 20, 25 at a cost of about Tk 50 crore, he added. Besides, road and city lighting work is progressing rapidly, he maintained.
Among others, Panel Mayor-3 Samima Akhter, Ward No. 20 Councillor Md Sirajul Islam, Chief Engineer Md Rafiqul Islam Mia, Executive Engineer Md Zahirul Haque, Assistant Engineer Jasim Uddin, and local political leaders were present at the inaugural function.


