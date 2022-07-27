Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:31 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Kulaura gas stations facing pressure from vehicles

Three CNG stations closed in Moulvibazar

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Our Correspondent

Kulaura gas stations facing pressure from vehicles

Kulaura gas stations facing pressure from vehicles

KULAURA, MUOLVIBAZAR, July 26:  Three CNG gas stations in the district have suspended their services as their stocks of gas allocation for this month are finished.
The supply of the gas has been stopped by the Jalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited.
Due to the suspended operations of these three re-filling stations, two in Moulvibazar Town and one in Rajnagar Upazila, the pressure for gas at Kulaura stations has intensified. Vehicle drivers have fallen into uttered disarray.
A visit found long queue of CNG-autos at Greenview CNG Station of Brahmanbazar in the upazila and Gornvalley CNG Station at Kulaura Town.
Sufferings are being faced by drivers of different vehicles including CNG-autos, mass transports and private cars coming from different upazilas including Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila.
A driver Rozel Mia said, "I came here from Moulvibazar to take gas on Monday morning. But still I am struck at long line. I cannot say when I can return."
Like him hundreds of drivers were seen waiting impatiently at the queue.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, on-duty officials of two CNG stations at Kularua said they are facing severe pressure for gas. They are witnessing small and big problems in dealing with several thousands of vehicles including public transports and private cars every day.
The closed re-filling stations are Sajjadur Rahman CNG Station at Kusumbag  in Moulvibazar Town, MF CNG Filling Station along Shamshernagar Road, and Delta CNG & Filling Station at Rajnagar.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute farmers happy over bumper production at Santhia
Four minors drown in three districts
Seven found dead in six dists
Two to die in murder cases in Bogura, Joypurhat
MCC mayor opens Tk 13cr drainage network
Kulaura gas stations facing pressure from vehicles
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
No alternative to research to increase fish output: KU VC


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft