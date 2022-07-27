

Kulaura gas stations facing pressure from vehicles

The supply of the gas has been stopped by the Jalabad Gas Transmission and Distribution System Limited.

Due to the suspended operations of these three re-filling stations, two in Moulvibazar Town and one in Rajnagar Upazila, the pressure for gas at Kulaura stations has intensified. Vehicle drivers have fallen into uttered disarray.

A visit found long queue of CNG-autos at Greenview CNG Station of Brahmanbazar in the upazila and Gornvalley CNG Station at Kulaura Town.

Sufferings are being faced by drivers of different vehicles including CNG-autos, mass transports and private cars coming from different upazilas including Moulvibazar Sadar Upazila.

A driver Rozel Mia said, "I came here from Moulvibazar to take gas on Monday morning. But still I am struck at long line. I cannot say when I can return."

Like him hundreds of drivers were seen waiting impatiently at the queue.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, on-duty officials of two CNG stations at Kularua said they are facing severe pressure for gas. They are witnessing small and big problems in dealing with several thousands of vehicles including public transports and private cars every day.

The closed re-filling stations are Sajjadur Rahman CNG Station at Kusumbag in Moulvibazar Town, MF CNG Filling Station along Shamshernagar Road, and Delta CNG & Filling Station at Rajnagar.











