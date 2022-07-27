Video
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, July 26: A woman committed suicide in  Raiganj Upazila of the district on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Jarina Khatun, 48, wife of Juran Ali, a resident of Mitra Teghuri Village under Pamgasi Union of the upazila.
According to local sources, Jarina committed suicide by taking poison due to a quarrel with her brother over land.
Officer-in-Charge of Raiganj Police Station Rafiqul Islam said the body was handed over to the deceased's family after an autopsy.
An unnatural death case was registered with the police station in this regard, the OC added.


