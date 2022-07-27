No alternative to research to increase fish output: KU VC

KHULNA, July 26: Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University (KU) Professor Dr Mahmud Hasan has said there is no alternative to research to increase local fish production.

"It is necessary to increase fish production. Fish farmers should also care its nutrition side by side safe fish production," he further said.

The VC was speaking as chief guest while releasing fish fry at the pond adjacent to Katka Tragedy memorial on the campus.

Fisheries and Marine Resource Technology Discipline organized a discussion meeting and fish fry releasing programme marking the countrywide National Fisheries Week-2022 on the KU campus with the theme 'Nirapad Mache Varbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh'.

Chaired by Professor Dr Mohammad Golam Sarwar, head of the Discipline, Dean of Live Science School Professor Khan Golam Quddus and District Fisheries Officer Joydeb Pal addressed the programme as special guests.

He stressed the need to verify chemicals that are used to fish production in order to ensure safety and nutrition.

Local verities of fish are now in closure of distinction, said the VC, adding that initiatives will be taken to make quality control. He also urged KU teachers for more research to save local fish varieties that are near to distinction.

Later, the VC led a rally brought out from Acharjya Jagadish Chandra Auditorium, which paraded different streets. He was flanked by teachers, officers and officials of the Department of Fisheries.











