Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 27 July, 2022, 4:30 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Halti Beel management awarded for bio-diversity protection

Published : Wednesday, 27 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236
Our Correspondent

NATORE, July 26: The Fish and Bio-Diversity Management Organisation of Halti Beel in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Sunday has got National Award for its contribution to the fish production and bio-diversity protection.
Ibrahim Shahin, assistant director of the Directorate Fisheries, confirmed the information on Monday noon.
Shishir Chandra Das, president of the organisation, received the medal from Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak at a function held in the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka. The award has been given on the occasion of the Fish Week-2022.
After receiving the award Shishir Chandra Das said, he is very happy to get this award. It will encourage them in the field of fish production and protecting the beel from various problems, he added.
He further said he never thought that he would get such honour. He expressed his gratitude to the government for the award.
Sanjoy Kumer Sarker, fisheries officer of Naldanga Upazila said, the organisation has been working in the sector for a long time. It has protected Halti Beel from different problems. Their role in the fisheries sector is deserving admiration, he maintained.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Jute farmers happy over bumper production at Santhia
Four minors drown in three districts
Seven found dead in six dists
Two to die in murder cases in Bogura, Joypurhat
MCC mayor opens Tk 13cr drainage network
Kulaura gas stations facing pressure from vehicles
Woman commits suicide in Sirajganj
No alternative to research to increase fish output: KU VC


Latest News
Two killed in Brahmanbaria road crash
Two fishermen go missing after boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal
Bangladesh's 56% mobile phone users live in Dhaka
Madrashagirl 'commits suicide' in Cox's Bazar
PM: Have enough forex reserves to meet up to 9 months of imports
PM offers land to set up D-8 Economic Zone
Highest population in Dhaka, lowest in Barishal
Rain likely to drench country in 24 hours
Man killed in Rajshahi road accident
PM calls for global solidarity to face looming humanitarian crisis
Most Read News
Major offences taking place in banking sector: HC
World condemns Myanmar junta for cruel execution of activists
Russian gas cut to Europe hits economic hopes
Russia wants to end Ukraine's unacceptable regime: Lavrov
Global Covid cases surpass 576 million
Bangladesh, India, Pakistan can reunite: Haryana CM
Sri Lanka's fuel rationing plan amid severe shortage
Role of Election Commission: Key for a free & fair general election
Plant species of Bangladesh
5 of UK expat family found unconscious in Sylhet, father, son die
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft