Halti Beel management awarded for bio-diversity protection

NATORE, July 26: The Fish and Bio-Diversity Management Organisation of Halti Beel in Naldanga Upazila of the district on Sunday has got National Award for its contribution to the fish production and bio-diversity protection.

Ibrahim Shahin, assistant director of the Directorate Fisheries, confirmed the information on Monday noon.

Shishir Chandra Das, president of the organisation, received the medal from Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzak at a function held in the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka. The award has been given on the occasion of the Fish Week-2022.

After receiving the award Shishir Chandra Das said, he is very happy to get this award. It will encourage them in the field of fish production and protecting the beel from various problems, he added.

He further said he never thought that he would get such honour. He expressed his gratitude to the government for the award.

Sanjoy Kumer Sarker, fisheries officer of Naldanga Upazila said, the organisation has been working in the sector for a long time. It has protected Halti Beel from different problems. Their role in the fisheries sector is deserving admiration, he maintained.













