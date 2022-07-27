T-Aman farming hampered at Baraigram, Porsha



The photo taken recently from Mamudpur Beel in Baraigram Upazila of Natore District shows two farmers cutting their Aman paddy plants to feed cows. photo: observer

Field after field are parched because of drought in these upazilas.

Jute plants are also dying. Some growers have cut their jute in a compelling situation. But due to lack of water, they fell into disarray with retting the cut plants.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension-Baraigram, Aman paddy has been farmed on 3,845 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila. The has been targeted on 15,475 ha. Jute has been farmed on 9,000 ha.

Every year farmers are used to pass busy time with T-Aman farming using rain water in the month of Ashar and Shraban. But this year the T-Aman farming witnessed setback in Ashar amid no-rain situation.

Some farmers have prepared seedbeds by using irrigated water. But because of the drought, the seedbeds are dying.

Due to drought, most Aman fields have got parched. Growing Aman plants are likely to die.

Most farmers are refraining from weeding out their Aman fields. They are not taking care of their fields. Some ones are cutting weeds and feeding their cows.

One Abu Raihan Mandal of Mamudpur Village of Baraigram Sadar Union has farmed Aman on six bighas. He said, "Most of my fields have turned parched. There has been no rain for the last one and a half months. Plants are not maintaining proper growth. If this situation continues, I will not get even ten kg of paddy from the whole land. "

Contract farmer Mobidul Islam of the same village said, "I am used to farm paddy in rain water on different contract lands every year. This year's trend is unpredictable. Due to want of rain, I could not plough my lands. Some wealthy farmers have raised their seedbeds through irrigation. But their seedbeds are dying due to drought."

Farmer Tapan Kumar of Rolva Village said, "I thought that there would be rain in Ashar. After ending Ashar, it is now Shraban. But there is no rain. Aman fields are dying. I raised seedbeds of T-Aman through irrigation. But these are also dying."

Farmer Hasanul Banna Ujjal of Bajitpur Village said, "I had farmed jute on 3.75 bighas of land this year. But plants could not gain growth due to severe drought. I cut my jute plants early. But these are not retted. Some plants have been retted in a ditch beside the house."

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mist Sharmin Sultana confirmed the prevailing drought and parched fields in the upazila.

Due to lack of water, jute retting is hampered, she maintained.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: Using bottom water of ponds, paddy seedbeds were prepared. But now the seedbeds are becoming yellowish.

A recent visit found drying T-Aman fields in many villages of Chhaor, Tentulia, Gangulia, Nitpur and Ghatnagar unions. Many fields were seen un-planted.

In Mashidpur and Ghatnagar areas, farmers are irrigating their fields through tube-wells to plant saplings. Farmers are counting Tk 500-600 for irrigating per bigha. Most farmers are already frustrated over making their sapling plantation at the high irrigation cost.

Farmers Ataur Rahman of Bankil Village, Abbas Ali of Kharipahar Village, Jasim Uddin of Jalua Village, Liton of Mahadanga Village, Delwar of Kalinagar and Mokhlesur Rahman of Bangabari Village said, deep tube-well is not available in their area, and due to irrigation crisis, their T-Aman fields are parching. Planted fields are also turning yellow due to water scarcity. Porsha Upazila is a Barind area. Without rain water, T-Aman cultivation is not possible in the upazila.

According to sources at Porsha Barind Multipurpose Development Authority, deep tube-wells have been installed in different areas of the upazila. Some fields are farmed through irrigation. The remaining fields will also be planted, they added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Sanjoy Kumar Sarksr said, a total of 16,000 hectares of land has been targeted in the upazila for T-Aman this season. But the farming target is unlikely to be met because of want of rain, he added.











