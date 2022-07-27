Malaysia says Myanmar executions make ‘a mockery’ of ASEAN peace plan

Blinken Slams 'Reprehensible' Myanmar ExecutionsMyanmar defends executions as 'justice for the people' as condemnation growsKUALA LUMPUR, July 26: Malaysia on Tuesday condemned Myanmar's junta for carrying out the execution of four pro-democracy activists, describing the action as a crime against humanity and appearing to make "a mockery" of a Southeast Asian-led peace plan.

Myanmar's military, which seized power in a coup last year, confirmed the country's first executions in decades, accusing the activists of aiding "terror acts" by a civilian resistance movement.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also questioned the timing of the executions, which came a week before a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The 10-member bloc, which has also condemned the executions, had been pushing for Myanmar to adhere to a five-point peace plan it agreed to last year.

"We looked at (the executions) as if the junta is making a mockery of the five-point consensus, and I think we really have to look at this very, very seriously," Saifuddin told a news conference.

Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to any international ministerial level meetings, he said, widening Malaysia's previous call for junta officials to be barred from ASEAN summits until progress was made on the peace plan.

"We hope we have seen the last of the executions and we will try to use whatever channel that we can to try and ensure that this will not happen again," Saifuddin said, adding that Malaysia would seek to present a framework for the implementation of the peace plan at the ASEAN meeting.

ASEAN should also seek to engage Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) and National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), a shadow administration outlawed by the country's military junta, he said.

Furthermore, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday denounced the Myanmar junta's executions of four prisoners as "reprehensible" and voiced confidence the killings would not hinder the movement for democracy.

"These reprehensible acts of violence further exemplify the regime's complete disregard for human rights and the rule of law," Blinken said in a statement on the executions of a former lawmaker, prominent activist and two others.

"The regime's sham trials and these executions are blatant attempts to extinguish democracy; these actions will never suppress the spirit of the brave people of Burma," Blinken said, using Myanmar's former name.

"The United States joins the people of Burma in their pursuit of freedom and democracy and calls on the regime to respect the democratic aspirations of the people who have shown they do not want to live one more day under the tyranny of military rule."

The United States has unleashed a series of sanctions since Myanmar's military toppled the civilian leadership of Aung San Suu Kyi in February last year, slamming the door on a decade of US-nurtured efforts toward democracy.

Blinken earlier this month met activists from Myanmar in Bangkok and acknowledged that there has been little progress but vowed that the United States would keep up pressure.

Meanwhile, Myanmar's ruling military has defended its execution of four democracy activists as "justice for the people", brushing off a deluge of international condemnation including from its closest neighbours.

The military, which seized power in a coup last year, announced on Monday it had executed the activists for aiding "terror acts" by a civilian resistance movement, Myanmar's first executions in decades.

Junta spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said the men were given due process and insisted those executed were not democracy activists but killers deserving of their punishment.

"This was justice for the people. These criminals were given the chance to defend themselves," he told a regular televised news briefing on Tuesday. "I knew it would raise criticism but it was done for justice. It was not personal." -REUTERS, AFP





